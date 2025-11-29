IGP orders toughest implementation of amended rules to reign in traffic chaos

Dr Anwar tasks DPOs, CTOs, DTOs with strict enforcement under CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision

SHOs, SDPOs directed to coordinate for smooth traffic and accident prevention

Tribute paid to three police martyrs of 2023 Kacha operation on second anniversary

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Saturday ordered the toughest enforcement yet of amended traffic laws and newly introduced reforms, directing police across the province to ensure strict and uniform implementation of the modern traffic management system.

He instructed that all District Police Officers fully back traffic police in meeting provincial targets so that smooth traffic flow, disciplined road use, and safer travel for citizens can be ensured across Punjab.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office in Lahore, where he reviewed progress on the traffic management targets set under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for safer roads and improved citizen facilitation. He directed an immediate and indiscriminate crackdown on violations of traffic laws, stressing that DPOs, CTOs and DTOs would be held directly responsible for delivering results within the specified deadline.

SHOs and SDPOs were instructed to take coordinated measures to eliminate disorderly traffic and prevent road accidents. Reiterating the CM’s stance that “laws are equal for everyone,” the IG ordered the immediate removal of tinted glasses from all police vehicles. He added that no government or private vehicle or motorcycle belonging to police officers or personnel would be allowed on the road without proper registration plates.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said the new directives aim to ensure that traffic laws apply to police officers and personnel in the same way they apply to citizens. Any violations — whether related to tinted glasses, missing number plates or misuse of official vehicles — would lead to departmental action against SHOs, in-charges, district officers, and unit and formation heads found responsible.

The IG also directed an intensified crackdown against drug dealers and asked for strengthened monitoring of prosecution performance to ensure convictions in drug-related cases. He said the Special Branch would oversee district-wise progress on both traffic management and anti-narcotics operations. Continuous underperformance, he warned, would result in demotions of District Traffic Officers.

He further directed authorities to regularly monitor traffic accidents, violations, dispute resolution committee case progress and response time on emergency helpline 15. SDPOs were told to personally visit crime scenes in burglary and theft cases. Dr Usman made it clear that securing convictions in drug cases would be the responsibility of SDPOs and instructed that drug addicts should not be seen roaming on roads anywhere in the province.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Special Branch Rao Abdul Kareem, DIG IT, DIG Traffic, CTO Lahore/DIG PHP, SSP Traffic, AIG Operations, and AIG Admin & Security. Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, CTOs, District Traffic Officers, and Divisional SPs joined via video link.

Tribute to Police Martyrs on Second Anniversary of Kacha Operation

Separately, Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar paid tribute to the three police personnel who embraced martyrdom during the Kacha operation in Rahim Yar Khan, marking the second anniversary of their sacrifice. Calling them the “crown of our pride,” he said the Punjab Police salutes their eternal bravery and will continue standing with their families.

According to a police spokesperson, Constable Muhammad Irshad, Constable Ghulam Hussain and Constable Muhammad Qasim were martyred on this day in 2023 while bravely confronting armed bandits in the Kacha area. The IG said the ongoing police operation against Kacha bandits would continue with full force, ensuring the sacrifices of the martyred officers are honored and never forgotten.