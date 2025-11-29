CM Maryam declares ‘end of land mafia rule’ as govt unleashes sweeping crackdown on land grabbers

Punjab CM says every marla, kanal and acre will return to original owners, saying 1,005 land-grab cases settled in just two days under new ordinance

Approve model for building 1,362 modern bus shelters in 19 districts, launches colored dustbins launched under smart waste management drive

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday declared that the “blind rule of land usurpers” in the province has finally ended, directing authorities to intensify a sweeping crackdown against land grabbers after the government set what she described as a historic record by resolving 1,005 cases of illegal occupation within just two days.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review implementation of the new Possession of Property Ordinance, the chief minister said she was monitoring all developments through a live dashboard and warned that delays, negligence or recommendations would no longer be tolerated in returning land to its rightful owners.

During the detailed briefing, relevant officials presented the latest data on the ordinance’s implementation. CM Maryam stressed that cases involving women would be resolved on “top priority” and reiterated her directive for immediate possession once a decision is issued. “Decision is incomplete until the original owner of the land takes possession, which should be visible on the land as well. Every marla, every kanal, every acre of Punjab will be in possession of its original owner only,” she said.

She further instructed that any citizen whose land or property has been illegally occupied may approach the office of the relevant deputy commissioner, who must decide the matter within a few days. The chief minister framed the ongoing crackdown as a decisive shift away from entrenched mafias and a step toward restoring citizen confidence in the state’s authority and the rule of law.

CM Orders Construction of 1,362 Modern Bus Shelters

In a separate development, the Punjab government approved the construction of 1,362 modern, durable and aesthetically designed bus shelters across 19 districts, aimed at making public transport safer and more dignified. Maryam Nawaz approved the final design of the shelters and directed authorities to complete their construction within 45 to 60 days.

She said work on 588 bus shelters had already begun, while tenders for an additional 774 shelters had been issued. Emphasizing the discomfort elderly citizens and women face while waiting in extreme weather, she said, “The elderly, mothers and other citizens cannot bear to wait in the sun or severe cold.” She added that, for the first time, Punjab’s districts were witnessing a “revolutionary phase” in public transport, where enhanced civic design would not only facilitate commuters but also improve the visual appeal of cities.

CM Launches Colored Dustbin Drive for Smart Waste Management

The chief minister also initiated a major step toward modernizing waste disposal in Punjab by directing the installation of colored dustbins in all markets, shopping malls, commercial hubs, government offices and educational institutions. This follows Phase I of the Smart Waste Management Process launched last September, focusing on both government and private educational institutions.

Under the scheme, yellow bins will collect paper, packaging materials and general garbage; green bins will hold bottles, glass and laboratory-related waste; purple (gray) bins will be used for fruit peels, leftover food, leaves and rotten vegetables; red bins for iron and metal waste; and orange bins for plastic waste. The collected materials will be reused for various industrial and environmental purposes. The Environmental Protection Agency has issued the official notification, and institutions may contact the Punjab Management Helpline (1139) for coordinated waste collection. The initiative is designed to reduce waste generation, promote recycling and align Punjab with UN Sustainable Development Goals on urban cleanliness.

Message on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Meanwhile, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, stating that both the government and people of Pakistan “stand by their Palestinian brethren with firm resolve.” She noted that Palestinians had demonstrated exceptional courage in their decades-long struggle for self-determination.

Maryam Nawaz lauded the bravery and resilience of the Palestinian people and assured that Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, moral, and political support. She said that Palestinians were deprived of essential human rights—including food, medicine, clean water, housing, and security—and called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities under international law. “Urgent practical steps are needed to ensure lasting peace and justice for the people of Palestine,” she added.