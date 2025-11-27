Adiala Jail clarifies Imran Khan remains in prison, healthy amid rumours

Jail officials dismiss speculation about PTI founder’s transfer, affirm he is inside Adiala Jail

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif contrasts Khan’s current jail conditions with his own past imprisonment

RAWALPINDI: Adiala Jail authorities on Wednesday dismissed circulating rumours suggesting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had been moved out of the facility, reaffirming that he remains inside the prison and is in good health.

Officials emphasized that speculation regarding his transfer or wellbeing was “baseless,” assuring the public that the PTI chief continues to receive complete medical attention.

“There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail,” a statement from the Rawalpindi prison said. “He is fully healthy and under constant medical supervision.”

Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, facing multiple legal cases ranging from corruption to terrorism charges following his removal from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022. The clarification comes amid rising speculation on social and mainstream media regarding his conditions behind bars.

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif commented on the PTI founder’s treatment in prison, asserting that Khan’s current incarceration conditions were more comfortable than what many political prisoners, including himself, had faced in the past. “Check the menu of the food that comes for him—it is not available even in a five-star hotel,” Asif said, highlighting the luxury afforded to the PTI chief.

He added that Khan has access to a television with all channels, as well as exercise equipment, contrasting it with his own past experiences. “We slept on cold floors, ate standard jail food, and had only two blankets in January, with no hot water,” Asif recalled, noting that the then-superintendent, Asad Warraich, had personally removed the geyser from his cell.

The minister further revealed that Imran Khan has been provided a double bed with a velvet mattress and jokingly suggested that he could play his Washington Arena speech on the jail loudspeaker. “Fear God—no one owns time,” Asif added.

The jail administration and political leaders’ statements together aimed to quell circulating rumours and reassure the public that the PTI founder’s health and safety are being adequately managed while he remains under detention at Adiala Jail.