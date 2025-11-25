Justice Yar Muhammad appointed caretaker CM as GB Assembly tenure ends

GILGIT: Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir on Tuesday was appointed as the caretaker chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan following the completion of the regional assembly’s five-year term at midnight on Monday. The government issued a formal notification confirming his appointment.

Justice Nasir, a native of Nasirabad in District Astore, brings decades of judicial experience to the position, having served as civil judge, district and sessions judge, Registrar of the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court, and as a judge of the Chief Court.

With the assembly’s tenure ending, all cabinet members, advisers, coordinators, special assistants, and parliamentary secretaries were formally relieved of their duties, ensuring a neutral caretaker administration ahead of elections.

During the assembly’s final session, both treasury and opposition members reviewed the government’s performance over the past five years, highlighting achievements and challenges. Outgoing Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan said, “It’s a transition, and we are happy that we completed our term trying to serve the masses.”

The GB Assembly elections were last held on November 15, 2020, with PTI forming the government under Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid. Following his disqualification by the GB Chief Court in July 2023, a coalition of dissenting PTI members, PPP, and PML-N took charge, electing Haji Gulbar Khan as the new chief minister.

Justice Yar Muhammad Nasir’s appointment marks the beginning of a caretaker setup to oversee administration and ensure fair elections.