NATIONAL

20,000 police officials guard Punjab’s 13 NA, PA by-poll constituencies today

By Staff Report
  • Police spokesperson says personnel from Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite Force, SPU and Training Branch would also be deployed for election duty

 

LAHORE: Acting on directives from Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police have finalised comprehensive security arrangements for the by-elections in 13 national and provincial constituencies across the province, deploying more than 20,000 officers and personnel to ensure peaceful polling.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said the force had been mobilised at full strength to secure the electoral process. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said the police would provide voters with a safe and fear-free environment, adding that a strict policy of zero tolerance would be enforced against violations of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, Section 144, and the ban on weapons.

He said transportation and movement of election material was underway with foolproof measures in place to ensure its safe delivery. Police personnel had been deployed at 939 male, 889 female and 964 joint polling stations across Punjab. Out of a total of 2,792 polling stations, 408 had been declared highly sensitive and 1,032 sensitive. CCTV cameras had been installed at highly sensitive stations, where the polling process would be monitored in real time. Security monitoring would be conducted from the Central Police Office, Safe Cities Authority, and district control and monitoring rooms.

IG Punjab said the police force was confident and would, Insha Allah, ensure peaceful conduct of the by-elections. In consultation with relevant institutions, a complete security, logistics, communication, and transportation plan had been prepared. He said all attempts by terrorists, miscreants and anti-state elements would be thwarted with full institutional support.

Personnel from Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite Force, SPU and the Training Branch would also be deployed for election duty, while female police officers would perform duties at ladies’ polling stations and booths. Punjab Police would also receive full support from Rangers and the Pakistan Army. All formations, including Dolphin Squad, Special Branch and CTD, had been integrated into the election security plan.

Previous article
CM Maryam vows ‘performance narrative’ as Punjab targets corruption-free governance
Next article
Jashwa Amjad, Abdul Rauf take lead after second round of Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Golf Cup
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IMF report exposes systematic corruption, institutional failures blocking foreign investment: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: PTI leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Saturday criticised the government and warned that massive corruption and institutional distrust were major obstacles to attracting...

Ukraine, US to start talks in Switzerland on Trump’s plan to end war

Pakistan renews call for urgent, predictable and equitable climate finance

Trump lavishes praise on New York Mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.