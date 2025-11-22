20,000 police officials guard Punjab’s 13 NA, PA by-poll constituencies today

Police spokesperson says personnel from Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite Force, SPU and Training Branch would also be deployed for election duty

LAHORE: Acting on directives from Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police have finalised comprehensive security arrangements for the by-elections in 13 national and provincial constituencies across the province, deploying more than 20,000 officers and personnel to ensure peaceful polling.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said the force had been mobilised at full strength to secure the electoral process. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said the police would provide voters with a safe and fear-free environment, adding that a strict policy of zero tolerance would be enforced against violations of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, Section 144, and the ban on weapons.

He said transportation and movement of election material was underway with foolproof measures in place to ensure its safe delivery. Police personnel had been deployed at 939 male, 889 female and 964 joint polling stations across Punjab. Out of a total of 2,792 polling stations, 408 had been declared highly sensitive and 1,032 sensitive. CCTV cameras had been installed at highly sensitive stations, where the polling process would be monitored in real time. Security monitoring would be conducted from the Central Police Office, Safe Cities Authority, and district control and monitoring rooms.

IG Punjab said the police force was confident and would, Insha Allah, ensure peaceful conduct of the by-elections. In consultation with relevant institutions, a complete security, logistics, communication, and transportation plan had been prepared. He said all attempts by terrorists, miscreants and anti-state elements would be thwarted with full institutional support.

Personnel from Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite Force, SPU and the Training Branch would also be deployed for election duty, while female police officers would perform duties at ladies’ polling stations and booths. Punjab Police would also receive full support from Rangers and the Pakistan Army. All formations, including Dolphin Squad, Special Branch and CTD, had been integrated into the election security plan.