NATIONAL

Class 9th and 10th annual exams date announced

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across Punjab have confirmed the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I and Part-II First Annual Examinations 2026, which will begin on March 3, 2026.

An official notification revealed that all Punjab boards have set deadlines for submitting online admission forms, along with the printed copies and fee challans paid via online bank deposits.

The boards emphasized that manual admission forms or manually deposited challans will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Both public and private school administrations have been instructed to visit their respective boards’ official websites to review the complete guidelines and ensure the timely submission of admission forms within the specified deadlines.

