Real reason for Prince William’s hatred towards Andrew Mountbatten revealed in latest tell-all book

A new royal biography claims Prince William’s long-running animosity toward his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, stems from an undisclosed “rude” comment Andrew allegedly made about the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.
In The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, author Andrew Lownie writes that the Prince of Wales fully backed King Charles III’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles due to his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Citing palace sources, Lownie claims William “loathes” both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and would have acted even more decisively if he were king.
The book alleges that William was “furious” after being unexpectedly photographed near his uncle during the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, as he has worked to distance himself from Andrew. The future king reportedly believes his father has been too lenient and that Andrew and Ferguson have “undermined the royal family’s image.”
Although the alleged remark about Kate was not detailed, the book portrays it as a turning point in William’s relationship with his uncle. The revelations come shortly after King Charles formally removed Andrew’s titles and honors, ordering him to vacate Royal Lodge and move to the Sandringham estate.
Andrew, 65, continues to deny all allegations connected to Epstein and has since agreed to no longer use his royal titles. His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles under royal protocol.
