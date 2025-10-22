Humaira Arshad questions Fawad Khan’s role as judge on Pakistan Idol

Fawad Khan has long been adored by fans for his charm and talent. Originally stepping into the spotlight as a singer, he later transitioned into acting and built a successful career in both Pakistan and India. In recent years, he has appeared mostly in films and commercials, leaving fans nostalgic for his EP music days. Now, Fawad is making a return to his musical roots as one of the judges on Pakistan Idol Season 2—a platform that continues to showcase promising new talent.

Alongside Fawad on the judging panel are Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash. The show’s audition rounds, held across multiple cities, have already highlighted some impressive contestants. As expected, Fawad’s return to the music scene has drawn significant attention, reigniting public discussions about his musical background.

However, not everyone is pleased with his involvement. Renowned singer Humaira Arshad recently voiced her disapproval during an interview on Hina Niazi’s show. She questioned Fawad’s suitability as a singing competition judge, suggesting that while his star power attracts sponsors, artists should recognize their professional limits. According to her, it would have been more appropriate for Fawad to participate as a celebrity guest rather than a judge. She further remarked that if a contestant were to ask him to perform a Taan—a classical vocal technique—he might struggle to respond, emphasizing that judging should be left to trained vocalists.

Humaira’s remarks have sparked debate within the industry, with many weighing in on the balance between celebrity appeal and professional expertise in music competitions.

