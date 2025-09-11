Pakistan urges emergency UNSC meet after Israeli airstrikes target Doha

Pakistan, Algeria, Somalia move UNSC to discuss ‘illegal Israeli aggression,’ seeks urgent debate at UNHRC

Islamabad backs Qatar’s call for Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on Sept 15

Qatar condemns attack as ‘cowardly’ breach of sovereignty, vows right to respond

Israel warns enemies ‘not safe anywhere’ as Hamas leaders survive strike

Trump distances himself, Russia and China join global outrage over escalation

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD:Pakistan on Wednesday formally requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after Israeli strikes hit the Qatari capital, Doha, targeting senior Hamas leaders.

The strikes marked a dramatic expansion of Israel’s military campaign across the Middle East into the Gulf region, where Hamas has long maintained its political base. Qatar—a key mediator alongside Egypt in ceasefire talks during the nearly two-year-old Gaza war—condemned the attack as “cowardly” and a blatant violation of international law.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a post on X, confirmed that Pakistan, together with Somalia and Algeria, sought the UNSC session after what he termed “unprovoked, illegal Israeli aggression” in Qatar, adding that the Council must “seize itself of this grave matter.”

“Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity and firm support with the government and brotherly people of Qatar,” Dar wrote.

The deputy PM denounced the strikes as a “reckless provocation” that dangerously escalates tensions in an already volatile region, particularly amid Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Palestine. He said the aggression undermines regional peace and security while constituting “a serious affront to international law and established norms.”

He further said that Pakistan, in coordination with GCC partners and on behalf of the OIC, has called on the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to hold an urgent debate to ensure Israel is held accountable for the strikes, which he said were aimed at sabotaging ceasefire efforts.

Dar also welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on September 15, adding that Pakistan had conveyed to the OIC Secretariat its readiness to co-sponsor and co-convene the summit to ensure a united Arab-Islamic response to Israeli aggression.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity with the leadership, government, and brotherly people of Qatar,” Dar urged the international community to “collectively condemn Israel’s violation in the strongest terms.”

Israel vows global reach

A day after the strikes, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel’s enemies were “not safe anywhere,” declaring, “Israel’s long arm will act against its enemies anywhere. There is no place where they can hide.” He linked the Doha attack to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault on Israel, saying, “Everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre will be held fully accountable.”

The strikes killed six people, including an aide and adult son of Hamas’s top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, three bodyguards, and a Qatari security officer. Hamas confirmed that its senior leaders, including Hayya and former leader Khaled Meshaal, survived, calling the Israeli attempt an “abject failure.”

Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon defended the operation, insisting it targeted Hamas, not Qatar. “We don’t always act in the interests of the United States,” he told Israeli radio. Meanwhile, Israeli ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter told Fox News that if Hamas leaders escaped this strike, “we’ll get them the next time.”

The White House confirmed former US President Donald Trump had warned Qatar in advance of the Israeli strikes but clarified that he “did not agree with the decision.” Doha, however, said it only received word once the attack was already underway.

Gaza under fire

As Qatar reeled, Israel pressed ahead with intensified bombardment in Gaza City and on Wednesday, the military leveled the Tiba 2 residential tower, saying Hamas used the building for operational purposes. AFP footage showed massive plumes of smoke as residents searched through rubble for belongings.

The UN has declared a famine in Gaza City and surrounding areas, where more than two million people face catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would push for sanctions on “extremist” Israeli ministers and consider curbing EU trade ties. “What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world. Mothers holding lifeless babies — these images are catastrophic,” she said.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hit back, accusing Europe of sending “the wrong message that strengthens Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East.”

Global backlash pouring in

Qatar’s prime minister said Doha “reserves the right to respond,” describing the strike as a “pivotal moment” for the Gulf and the wider region.

Trump, distancing himself from the attack, wrote on social media, “This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, not by me. I view Qatar as a strong ally and feel very badly about the location of the attack.” Still, he added that eliminating Hamas remained a “worthy goal.”

Russia and China also condemned the strike, with Moscow warning that the escalation undermined fragile peace efforts. Germany, while one of Israel’s closest allies, acknowledged proposals for future measures against Israel and said it would take part in discussions.

Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, and led to the capture of 251 hostages. Israel says 47 hostages remain in Gaza, including 25 confirmed dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has since killed at least 64,656 Palestinians—most of them civilians—according to Gaza’s health ministry, figures the UN deems credible.