Flood crisis cuts power to 113,000 consumers in south Punjab

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has suspended electricity supply to over 113,000 consumers across 13 districts of South Punjab as floodwaters continue to rise. Officials said power from 151 feeders was disconnected at the transformer level under safety protocols to prevent accidents and protect lives.

In Sahiwal, electricity to 15,610 consumers was cut off, though service to 7,685 has since been restored as waters receded. In Bahawalpur, 10,987 consumers across 22 feeders were affected, while Lodhran, Pakpattan, and Rahim Yar Khan also experienced widespread outages. The most severe disruption occurred in Vehari, where 23,395 consumers lost supply. Other impacted districts include Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu. Relief camps have been set up in all affected areas, with MEPCO teams monitoring the situation around the clock.

According to Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, floods have affected more than 4.15 million people across 4,150 villages along the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. Over two million residents have been relocated, while official reports confirm at least 56 deaths so far. Thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed, particularly in Bahawalnagar, Multan, and Kabirwala, leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Authorities have established 423 relief camps, 512 medical camps, and 432 veterinary camps to assist both people and livestock. In Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil, over 50 villages were submerged at the confluence of the Sutlej and Chenab rivers. Police confirmed that 27 boats, including army and Rescue 1122 vessels, are actively engaged in evacuations.

Breaches in protective dykes at Kahror Pakka, Rathanwala, Mochiwala, and Dera Dilawar have allowed floodwaters to surge into populated areas. In Bahawalnagar and Chishtian, collapsed embankments have cut off dozens of villages. A fresh breach in Alipur has worsened conditions, with more areas inundated.

The Flood Forecasting Division has reported extremely high water flows, including 543,000 cusecs at Trimmu and 489,000 at Panjnad in the Chenab, as well as heavy flooding along the Ravi and Sutlej rivers. Officials fear additional water releases from Indian dams could intensify the crisis further downstream.