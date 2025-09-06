AI app to help farmers track livestock during floods

KARACHI: A team of engineers and researchers from Karachi has developed an innovative AI-based mobile app, ‘Animal Passport,’ to help farmers trace and recover livestock lost during floods. The app is being offered free of charge across Pakistan to reduce the financial losses farmers face due to natural disasters.

Each year, floods cause thousands of animals to be swept away or separated from their owners as communities relocate. Without a formal tracking system, many farmers are unable to recover their valuable livestock, resulting in significant economic hardship.

To address this challenge, the Animal Passport app uses artificial intelligence to identify animals through unique nose prints. It creates a digital identity for each animal by scanning the distinctive pore patterns on its nose. Farmers can register their livestock by submitting details such as the animal’s age, gender, and color, along with the owner’s contact information. If an animal is lost, the app helps match it to its registered owner with high accuracy.

Abdul Basit Qureshi, founder of Global Animal Passport, stated that the app was launched to support farmers in flood-prone areas, particularly in Sindh, which is preparing for a “super flood” following destruction in Punjab. Over 10,000 animals have already been registered, with the app demonstrating 99.9% accuracy in trials.

Farmers are urged to register their livestock ahead of floods, as this will enable easier identification and recovery if animals become lost during evacuation. The initiative is seen as a major technological breakthrough in agricultural and disaster management.