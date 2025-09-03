Uzbekistan invites Pakistan to revive Silk Road ties through tourism

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev on Saturday said that Uzbekistan and Pakistan are two significant countries along the historical Silk Route, adding that their strategic location could play a key role in boosting regional trade, economic integration and tourism.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan Tourism and Cultural Show – “Uzbekistan: the Pearl of the Silk Road.” The event was also attended by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism, and Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

The ambassador noted that Uzbekistan, located at the heart of the Silk Road, is home to world-famous ancient cities — Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Termez and Kokand — all of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“These cities were once centres of Islamic learning, spirituality and culture, and they continue to inspire visitors with their magnificent mosques, madrasas and architectural wonders,” he said.

Highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Tukhtaev said: “This event reflects our growing friendship and partnership. We share centuries of history, religion, culture and traditions.”

The envoy invited Pakistani tour operators, investors and business leaders to explore opportunities in hospitality projects, joint travel packages and cultural initiatives. “Together, we can make Central and South Asia one of the most interconnected and attractive tourism regions in the world,” he added.

He emphasised that the revival of Silk Road ties in the modern era would be achieved through tourism, cultural exchanges and direct people-to-people contacts. “I invite our Pakistani brothers and sisters to visit and witness these treasures that reflect our shared civilisational heritage,” he said.

The ambassador also acknowledged Pakistan’s rich cultural and natural heritage — from the Mughal monuments of Lahore to the vibrant traditions of Sindh and the breathtaking valleys of the north. “By promoting two-way tourism, we can strengthen mutual understanding, generate new economic opportunities and deepen bonds between our peoples,” he said, stressing the importance of improving air connectivity to realise these goals.