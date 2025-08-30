World

China, U.S. exchange views on trade issues

By Mian Abrar
FILE PHOTO: United States and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING: Visiting China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang exchanged views with U.S. officials on bilateral economic and trade relations during his stay in the U.S. from August 27 to 29.

Li, China’s international trade representative and vice minister of commerce, led a trade delegation to Washington D.C., where he held talks with officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the two sides exchanged views on implementing the consensus reached between the Chinese and U.S. presidents during their phone call on June 5, advancing bilateral economic and trade ties, and following up on previous bilateral trade talks.

Li stressed that China and the U.S. should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

He noted that both sides should make full use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanisms, manage differences through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing, expand cooperation, and work together to promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

During his visit, Li also held discussions with the U.S.-China Business Council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from American enterprises.

Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

