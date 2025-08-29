Officials confirm 69 dead in Mauritania migrant boat tragedy

PARIS: A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Mauritania earlier this week, killing 69 people, officials told AFP Friday.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday night when the migrants saw the lights of a town off the coast of Mauritania some 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of the capital Nouakchott and “moved to one side, causing it to capsize”, a senior coastguard official told AFP.

One of the coast guard’s patrols had been able to rescue 17 people, the official said.

An earlier toll had put the number of dead at 49 but a senior coast guard official later revised it higher to 69.

According to a statement from the migrants, the boat had left The Gambia a week earlier with about 160 people on board, including Senegalese and Gambian nationals, the official added.

Drownings are frequent during the perilous crossing between Africa and Europe, with strong ocean currents and ramshackle vessels making the long crossing dangerous.

At least 10,457 migrants died, for example, while trying to reach Spain by sea in 2024, according to the NGO Caminando Fronteras.

Officials did not say where the migrants in Tuesday’s accident were headed.