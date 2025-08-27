PRISM+ and Pakistan’s growth ahead

On August 19, Pakistan’s financial architecture took a decisive leap forward with the formal launch of the Pakistan Real-Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism Plus (PRISM+). Introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the National Institute of Banking and Finance, the system is more than a technological upgrade; it is a signal of Pakistan’s determination to embrace a future shaped by digital resilience, financial inclusion, and economic efficiency. In an era where the ability to transact seamlessly and securely defines competitiveness,

PRISM+ positions Pakistan among nations aligning their payment infrastructure with global standards such as ISO 20022. The development is thus not only an economic reform but also a strategic statement about the country’s capacity to keep pace with international financial innovation. With this, Pakistan joins a cohort of economies that are preparing their financial systems for the demands of the 21st century.

At the technical level, PRISM+ brings features that have long been associated with efficient and mature economies. These include structured financial messaging, improved real-time liquidity management, integration with securities settlement platforms, and enhanced transparency for transaction monitoring. Such innovations are not abstract; they directly reduce transaction costs, minimize disputes, and accelerate capital flows. Global examples are telling. The EU’s adoption of ISO 20022 has cut processing inefficiencies and strengthened fraud detection, while Canada estimates billions in savings from cheque-to-electronic migration. By adopting similar reforms, Pakistan sets the stage to reap parallel dividends.

PRISM+ extends beyond GDP growth into financial inclusion. Pakistan’s experience with digital platforms such as Raast and the Asaan Mobile Account demonstrates that digital solutions can meaningfully expand access, particularly for underserved populations in rural areas and among women. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a powerful precedent, where digital transfers incentivised national ID registration and expanded access to millions of households. With PRISM+, this trajectory could be extended. Its ability to integrate with NADRA’s identity infrastructure, combined with real-time liquidity tools, making it well placed to support microfinance institutions, women entrepreneurs, and rural communities traditionally excluded from mainstream banking. This empowerment dimension is as vital as the efficiency gains, for no economy can thrive on digital modernisation alone without inclusivity at its core.

At the same time, PRISM+ directly addresses the challenge of informality. Pakistan’s economy has long been constrained by the dominance of cash-based, unregulated transactions that erode tax revenues and weaken the formal sector. By digitising flows, PRISM+ enhances transparency, expands the tax base, and strengthens state capacity to mobilise resources. In the long run, this can alleviate fiscal deficits and reduce dependency on external borrowing, an outcome with significant strategic implications for economic sovereignty.

It is more than a technical reform but can be a strategic instrument for Pakistan’s economic future. It symbolises proactive governance, collaborative stakeholder engagement, and alignment with global best practices. While challenges remain in cybersecurity, literacy, and equitable access, these are surmountable with sustained commitment and investment. At stake is not just the efficiency of financial transactions but the very ability of Pakistan to chart an independent, resilient, and inclusive growth trajectory. If executed with foresight, PRISM+ could indeed be remembered as the moment when Pakistan’s digital economy truly came of age.

However, optimism must be tempered with realism. The promise of PRISM+ rests on widespread adoption and effective regulation. Pakistan’s digital divide persists, with limited financial literacy in rural areas, persistent infrastructure gaps, and cultural resistance to digital tools that hampers uptake. Cybersecurity presents another formidable challenge. Real-time systems are inherently attractive targets for fraud and cybercrime. While SBP has mandated robust anti-money laundering and fraud detection frameworks, the effectiveness of these measures will depend on regulatory vigilance and public trust. Global instances suggest that digital payment ecosystems thrive only when security and reliability are demonstrably ensured. Pakistan must therefore pursue a parallel agenda of capacity-building, awareness campaigns, and investment in cybersecurity resilience.

There is another question of ensuring equitable access. If PRISM+ becomes a platform serving only urban elites, its transformative potential will be diluted. Policymakers must therefore adopt an approach integrating PRISM+ with e-commerce platforms, incentivising fintech startups, and leveraging partnerships with telecom operators to reach remote populations. Without deliberate inclusionary policies, the system risks reinforcing existing divides rather than bridging them.

Another dimension worth noting is PRISM+’s capacity to foster innovation. ISO 20022’s structured data format allows for the creation of value-added services such as advanced fraud analytics, automated reconciliation, and smarter cash-flow management. These, in turn, could attract foreign direct investment into Pakistan’s fintech ecosystem, positioning the country as a regional hub for digital finance. Given Pakistan’s young demographic profile and entrepreneurial potential, the spillover effects could be considerable.

The global financial order is shifting towards digitisation, and economies that adapt swiftly stand to gain not only economic efficiency but also strategic relevance. By launching PRISM+, Pakistan signals that it is no longer content to remain on the periphery of digital finance. Instead, it aspires to embed itself within the global payment architecture, where competitiveness increasingly hinges on speed, transparency, and inclusivity. This aspiration is not misplaced. If harnessed effectively, PRISM+ can transform the financial landscape and unlock sustainable growth.

