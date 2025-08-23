CM Maryam eyes ‘Vision of Future Cities’ for Punjab at Osaka Expo 2025

Showcases Punjab’s commitment to innovation and sustainable urban growth, exploring Japanese expertise in eco-friendly agriculture and smart planning

Visits Pakistan Pavilion, interacts with local and foreign visitors, highlighting Punjab’s investment potential

TOKYO/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on the fifth day of her five-day visit, visited the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where she was received by Expo Association Deputy Secretary General Manatsu Ichinoki.

Ichinoki briefed the Chief Minister about the mega event, noting that more than 150 Japanese and international companies have established stalls at the expo, showcasing modern technologies, innovative products, and social development models.

He explained that the theme of the Expo— “Creating a Future Society for a Better Life”—focuses on life-saving innovations, sustainable living, and solutions to global challenges such as health, environment, and urbanization. Experts from around the globe will gather at the event to deliberate on the future of humanity and present research-driven solutions to pressing societal issues.

Highlighting attractions for visitors, Ichinoki said the exhibition also features a spectacular water and light show titled “Rainbow in the Dark Night,” which has become a major draw for tourists.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed admiration for the Expo’s theme and vision, saying it aligned with Punjab’s developmental priorities. “Our cities will be developed on the model of a future city, with eco-friendly planning, modern infrastructure, and innovative solutions for citizens’ needs,” she remarked.

She also toured the Pakistan Pavilion, where she was warmly received by organizers and interacted with Pakistani expatriates as well as international tourists visiting the pavilion. The CM highlighted Punjab’s potential for investment in technology, agriculture, and urban development, urging stronger cultural and economic ties with Japan.

Later, Maryam Nawaz visited the stall of Kubota Corporation (KUBOTO), which showcased advanced eco-friendly food and agriculture technologies. She showed keen interest in the modern farming techniques on display, noting that such innovations could help improve agricultural productivity and sustainability in Punjab.

The Chief Minister was also given a tour of Osaka’s iconic “Grand Ring” — the world’s largest wooden structure, built at a height of 20 meters and spread across 61,000 square meters. The building, which combines traditional Japanese craftsmanship with modern engineering, has become one of the signature attractions of Expo 2025.

Broader Japan Visit

Maryam Nawaz completed her five-day official visit to Japan, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as investment, technology transfer, infrastructure development, women’s empowerment, and climate resilience.

Earlier in Tokyo, she met with Mrs. Matsumoto Akiko, the first female Deputy Governor of Tokyo, where both leaders discussed enhancing ties in urban planning, green technologies, and women’s leadership. The CM also held meetings with Japanese business leaders and investors to promote trade partnerships and attract investment to Punjab’s agriculture, renewable energy, and IT sectors.

The government has attached great significance to CM Maryam Nawaz’s visit, given Japan’s interest in South Asian markets and Pakistan’s need for modern technology in agriculture, disaster management, and industrial development. During her high-profile meetings, the Punjab chief minister has emphasized that Punjab seeks to learn from Japan’s experience in building sustainable cities, expanding clean energy, and promoting innovation for economic growth.

CM Directs Payment of Full Salaries to ‘Suthra’ Punjab Workers

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of not paying full salary to “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) workers. She expressed anger over not paying them the minimum salary fixed by the government. She issued a final warning to the contractors for paying low salaries to Suthra Punjab workers and directed them to ensure paying them the minimum salary in every city.