NA panel calls for a plan to revive PTV

LAHORE: A parliamentary panel has urged the Ministry of Information to develop a strategy to make Pakistan Television (PTV) financially viable and to explore additional revenue streams for the state-owned broadcaster, which has been facing severe financial difficulties.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, chaired by MNA Pullain Baloch, convened at the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) headquarters on Monday. During the meeting, the committee discussed the dire state of PTV, with some members suggesting an inquiry to identify the reasons and individuals responsible for the broadcaster’s current financial struggles, including its inability to pay employee salaries.

Minister for Information Atta Tarar informed the committee that a comprehensive marketing strategy was in place and that efforts to overhaul PTV were underway to reduce its financial burden. He also mentioned that sports rights for international and local cricket tournaments had been acquired to generate revenue. Additionally, he noted that the government’s release of grants would help ease PTV’s financial obligations.

The committee also addressed issues related to Pemra, directing it to seek cabinet approval for its rules on the disposal of legislative cases. The panel stressed the importance of regulating web TVs and OTT platforms to ensure a level playing field for traditional broadcast services, including news and entertainment channels. Furthermore, it emphasized the need to adhere to religious and social norms through a regulatory framework.