India has failed to present itself as responsible global power: US

NEW DELHI: The United States has openly expressed its disappointment with India, saying that India has failed to present itself as a responsible global power.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said India buys crude oil from Russia and refines it before selling it, which is contrary to the expectations of the international community. He said India has shown a failure to present itself as a responsible global power. India’s behavior has made its trade relations with the United States uncertain.

The Finance Minister further said that US President Donald Trump and the entire team were very disappointed with India’s current decisions. Future trade agreements will depend on India’s behavior, he added.

It should be noted that US President Trump had warned countries buying oil from Russia on July 14 that a 100 percent tariff would be imposed on them, after which India’s state-owned oil refineries temporarily stopped purchasing Russian oil.

It should be remembered that India is the world’s third largest oil importer and is also the largest buyer of Russian offshore crude oil.