Major martyred, child among three injured in Quetta magnetic IED blast

Initial investigation revealed that Major Kakar was the primary target: DSP

QUETTA: A Pakistan Army Major was martyred and three civilians, including a child, were injured in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast here in the provincial metropolis, police and the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to police, the explosion targeted a private vehicle in the western bypass area of Quetta. “One man identified as Major Anwar Kakar was martyred, and three civilians, including a minor girl, were injured in the attack,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sadar Shoukat Jadoon, confirming that the initial investigation revealed that Major Kakar was the primary target.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its “special tactical operation unit carried out a targeted attack on an army officer in Quetta.”

Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar Shaheed, a Brave Son of #Balochistan was Martyred today during a cowardly attack by #India proxy Fitna al Hindustan in Balochistan Balochistan’s brave son, Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar, embraced martyrdom. Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar belonged to… pic.twitter.com/0HePktaXt8 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) July 19, 2025

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar Shaheed, a brave son of #Balochistan, was martyred today during a cowardly attack by #India proxy Fitna al-Hindustan in Balochistan.”

It said, “Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar belonged to the Pishin district of Balochistan. At the time, he was deployed in Balochistan. Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar successfully carried out several critical operations against Fitna al-Hindustan. He also played a significant role in the ongoing information warfare in Balochistan. He is survived by his parents, wife, and three sons.”

“India, our eternal enemy, has already tasted disgraceful defeat in direct confrontations with Pakistan and now, India is attacking Pakistan through funding terrorist groups like Fitna-tul-Hindustan, but even on this front, India will face defeat, and its evil ambitions will fail,” the ISPR reaffirmed the resolve.