Five members of Katcha gang surrender with 100 stolen cattle heads

LAHORE: Punjab Police’s operations against Katcha criminals continued with full force and achieved a significant milestone in the operation carried out in the Katcha area of Muzaffargarh’s Alipur.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, a notorious dacoit gang has surrendered to the police along with 100 stolen animals.

The gang members who surrendered to the police include Qalandar Bosan, Allah Nawaz Bosan, Shahzad Bosan, Faiz Rasool Bosan, and Sajid Bosan. The spokesperson added that after a week-long intense confrontation with the Muzaffargarh Police and their failed attempts to resist, the gang was ultimately compelled to surrender.

Initially, five key members of the gang surrendered along with their weapons. They have also expressed repentance and announced their decision to leave the world of crime. The surrendered weapons include four Kalashnikovs and two repeaters.

Dozens of criminal cases—including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and banditry—are registered against the surrendering criminals.

Muzaffargarh DPO Dr Rizwan Khan returned the 100 recovered stolen cattle to their rightful owners in Sonhare Shah. Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the Muzaffargarh Police for the remarkable success in the ongoing crackdown on Katcha criminals.

IGP takes notice of four persons killed in Kahuta Rawalpindi

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident in which 04 individuals were killed due to firing in the Bhoun Road area of Kahuta, Rawalpindi, and sought a report on the incident from RPO Rawalpindi. He directed the CPO Rawalpindi to ensure immediate arrest of those involved in the firing incident, saying all resources should be utilized to apprehend the suspects involved in the murder case. CPO Rawalpindi shared that SP Saddar Rawalpindi, Nabeel Khokhar, reached the crime scene along with forensic teams and collected evidence. The CPO Rawalpindi further said that the incident was the result of an old enmity and teams have been formed for the arrest of the suspects, and they will be apprehended soon. The deceased have been identified as Junaid Gul, Mateen Kayani, Shoaib, and Samar Iqbal.