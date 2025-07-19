NATIONAL

ECP appoints eight polling officers for KP Senate elections

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 15: A Pakistani woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Karachi on Karachi , Pakistan on January 15, 2023 . (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday appointed eight polling officers to oversee the Senate elections set to take place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 21.

Senate elections for 11 seats from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on July 21, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The seats include seven general seats, two reserved for women, and two designated for technocrats and religious scholars (‘ulema’). The polling will be conducted under the supervision of appointed officers to ensure transparency and adherence to electoral procedures.

According to the official notification, those appointed include Syed Nadeem Haider, Additional Director General (Elections), Nazar Abbas, Additional Director General (MCO), Saeed Ahmed Khan, Regional Election Commissioner, Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Regional Election Commissioner, Hazara Division, Zaheer Ahmed, Deputy Director (Admin), Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Fahad Ali Shah, Deputy Director (Admin), PEC KP, Muhammad Amjad, Deputy Director (Law), Zia-ur-Rehman, District Election Commissioner, Peshawar.

Previous article
Accession Day: PM reaffirms diplomatic, moral, political support to Kashmiris
Next article
PAF aircraft win two global awards at UK airshow
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Mountaineer Iftikhar Sadpara dies, three foreigners injured in K2 avalanche

GILGIT: Local climber Iftikhar Sadpara has died, and three foreign mountaineers, were injured after an avalanche struck Camp 1 at the world’s second-largest mountain,...

Punjab Introduces Unified Mathematics Textbook for All Ninth-Grade Students

Israel, Syria agree to ceasefire after deadly clashes in Druze region

Queen Camilla’s Influence On King Charles Over The Years Revealed By Royal Butler

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.