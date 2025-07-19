ECP appoints eight polling officers for KP Senate elections

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday appointed eight polling officers to oversee the Senate elections set to take place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 21.

The seats include seven general seats, two reserved for women, and two designated for technocrats and religious scholars (‘ulema’). The polling will be conducted under the supervision of appointed officers to ensure transparency and adherence to electoral procedures.

According to the official notification, those appointed include Syed Nadeem Haider, Additional Director General (Elections), Nazar Abbas, Additional Director General (MCO), Saeed Ahmed Khan, Regional Election Commissioner, Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Regional Election Commissioner, Hazara Division, Zaheer Ahmed, Deputy Director (Admin), Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Fahad Ali Shah, Deputy Director (Admin), PEC KP, Muhammad Amjad, Deputy Director (Law), Zia-ur-Rehman, District Election Commissioner, Peshawar.