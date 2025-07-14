Macron to unveil major defence plans amid Russia and US security fears

France’s defence chief says Russia now views France as its “main adversary in Europe” amid rising security tensions

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce major new defense targets on Sunday, citing heightened security threats from Russia and growing uncertainty over US support for Europe’s defense.

Élysée officials said that despite France’s budgetary constraints, Macron’s address would include “major” announcements. They described the move as part of broader “defense efforts” in response to an increasingly unstable global environment.

“Defense efforts must be made in the face of mounting threats and a disintegrating world order,” a senior presidential aide said.

The announcement follows growing concerns within France’s defense establishment over what it views as a “durable” threat posed by Russia and the potential weakening of the United States’ commitment to European security.

Speaking on Friday, General Thierry Burkhard, France’s Chief of Defence Staff, warned that Russia now sees France as its “main adversary in Europe”.

“The rank of European countries in tomorrow’s world is being decided in Ukraine,” Burkhard said, referring to Russia’s invasion of its neighbor in 2022.

He also highlighted the emerging risks of cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and terrorism.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu told La Tribune that France must do more to ensure it can act independently.

“It’s our job to provide answers,” he said. “If we want to depend on nobody tomorrow, we need to make a new effort.”

Since Macron took office in 2017, France’s defense budget has grown significantly—from €32.2 billion to €50.5 billion today. The government plans to raise it further to €67 billion by 2030.

However, the proposed increases come amid pressure from the European Commission for greater fiscal discipline. France’s debt servicing alone is expected to cost €62 billion this year.

Despite that, Prime Minister François Bayrou has insisted that defence spending will be protected.

“The defence budget is sacrosanct,” he said ahead of presenting the 2026 budget framework on Tuesday.

Keeping pace with NATO allies

France’s planned defence hikes follow a broader shift across NATO. Member states last month agreed to allocate at least 5% of their GDP to defence and security.

The UK has pledged to raise its defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and 3% by 2029. Germany is targeting €162 billion in defence spending by 2029, equivalent to 3.5% of its GDP. Poland is already spending 4.7% of GDP on its military.

“Very clearly, we need to revise our programming and strategy today, in light of the changing nature of risks,” Macron said on Thursday.

Lecornu recently outlined several urgent priorities for the French military, including air defence, ammunition stockpiles, space capabilities, and electronic warfare.

He also warned of France falling behind in “disruptive technologies” such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Beyond the defence budget, Macron is expected to stress the importance of “national cohesion” in a time of global uncertainty. Élysée officials said the president may propose a mobilisation initiative aimed at involving more young people in national service.

Young citizens should be given “an opportunity to serve,” the officials added.

Macron’s speech is seen as a pivotal moment in France’s evolving defense strategy as geopolitical tensions intensify.