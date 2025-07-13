Shutdown, restrictions in IOJK on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Kashmir Martyrs’ Day on Sunday to reaffirm the pledge that they would continue their struggle until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day was marked by a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir, while the authorities had imposed curfew-like restrictions across the Kashmir Valley to prevent anti-India protests and rallies and a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar.

Barricades were placed near the historic clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, while the forces’ personnel were deployed in strength to prevent the march. The call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The day is observed every year on 13th of July 1931 in memory of 22 Kashmiris who were killed by the troops of Dogra Maharaja in Srinagar. They were part of thousands of people who had assembled outside Central Jail, Srinagar, during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started the call for prayers (Azaan) and was shot dead by the Maharaja’s soldiers. Another took his place, and he too was martyred by the troops. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

The BJP regime put Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other political leaders under house arrest and did not allow them to pay tributes at the Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar.

It was the sixth time since the Partition of the Subcontinent that no holiday or official functions were held to commemorate the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day on July 13, today. Following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, India issued a list of gazetted holidays for the occupied territory, omitting July 13 from the list.

IOJK authorities seal roads leading to Martyrs’ Graveyard

‘Authorities’ in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK today sealed all roads leading to Martyrs’ graveyard in Nowhatta area of Srinagar

According to Kashmir Media Service, the ruling National Conference has claimed that several of its leaders have also been placed under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the Martyrs Graveyard.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength at all entry points leading to Srinagar city on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day.

Only vehicles of officials and forces were allowed to cross the barricades set up at the entry points, officials said.

The National Conference (NC) had applied to the District Magistrate of Srinagar, seeking permission to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931. However, the district administration refused to grant permission.

“The district administration of Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazaar, Nowhatta, today,” police said in a public advisory posted on X.

“Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” the police warned.