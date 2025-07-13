Homes of 1,080 families, mostly Muslims, bulldozed in Assam

GUWAHATI: Indian authorities have demolished 1,080 houses, most of them belonging to Muslims, in the Assam state of India.

The displaced families were mostly of Bengali origin. This was the second major eviction drive in the district. On June 16, the authorities demolished the homes of 690 families in Hasilabeel, near Goalpara town.

At least five eviction drives have been carried out in four districts of Assam over the past month, displacing nearly 3,500 families.

Mizanur Rahman, a 28-year-old resident of Bidyapara revenue village, lost his home during the eviction drive. He and eight members of his family now have nowhere to go. “All three of our houses, including the pucca house, were razed today… we don’t have land anywhere else,” Rahman said.

Goods train carrying diesel catches fire near Tiruvallur

A goods train, carrying diesel, caught fire near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu today, leading to major disruptions in railway operations.

Officials said visuals from the spot showed a diesel tanker on the freight train engulfed in massive flames, with thick black smoke rising from the blaze. Efforts are on to contain the fire.

Several trains, including those scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central station, were cancelled or affected.