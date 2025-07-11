Pakistani passport holders to get visa-free access to 32 countries, as passport ranks 100th globally

Pakistan’s passport has achieved a significant milestone in the global rankings, now holding the 100th position according to the latest Henley Passport Index. This improvement is a reflection of Pakistan’s increasing diplomatic efforts and international agreements that have enhanced travel freedom for its citizens.

Pakistani passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 32 countries worldwide, marking a substantial rise from previous years. The Henley & Partners 2024 report shows the passport climbing from 113th position in 2021. This progress is a result of strengthened diplomatic ties and efforts to expand visa-free travel options.

One of the recent developments contributing to this rise is the agreement between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which allows diplomatic and official passport holders from both countries to travel visa-free. This move has significantly strengthened bilateral relations between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi, boosting the mobility of Pakistani diplomats.

Despite this positive shift, the Pakistani business community remains concerned about the limited international mobility, especially for trade and investment. During a recent meeting with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged these concerns and emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the mobility of Pakistani nationals.

Minister Naqvi also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance Pakistan’s international profile and its passport’s ranking. The government plans to negotiate more visa agreements and work towards improving international perceptions of the country. The focus will include increasing visa-free travel options and enhancing diplomatic relations to ensure the safety and freedom of movement for Pakistani citizens.