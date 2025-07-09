PM Shehbaz appoints Qatari royal as Pakistan’s tourism ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appointed Qatari royal Sheikha Asma Al Thani as Pakistan’s Brand Ambassador for Mountains and Tourism after she successfully summited Nanga Parbat, also known as the ‘Killer Mountain.’

Following her remarkable achievement, the premier took to social media platform X to extend his congratulations, calling Sheikha Asma’s ascent a symbol of inspiration and resilience. “I am pleased to appoint Her Highness Sheikha Asma Al Thani as the Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains and Tourism,” the Prime Minister wrote. He added, “My heartfelt felicitations to Her Highness on her recent feat of scaling Nanga Parbat. It is truly inspiring! Her achievement sends a powerful message of courage and determination, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Qatar.”

Nanga Parbat, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, is known for its treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions, earning its reputation as one of the deadliest mountains globally. Sheikha Asma’s successful summit marks a significant milestone in her climbing career.

In a post on her Instagram, Sheikha Asma reflected on the challenging journey to the top, describing it as one of her toughest climbs. “Alhamdulillah — Nanga Parbat. My ninth 8000er and one of the toughest climbs I’ve faced. This mountain tested me in ways I didn’t expect,” she shared. “But even in that danger, there was growth. There was surrender and there was strength I didn’t know I still had.” She added that the mountain experience would stay with her forever, symbolizing her personal growth and connection to what truly matters.