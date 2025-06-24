Iran hits US air base in Qatar in retaliation for attack on its nuclear sites: IRGC

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was attacked ‘by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles’ originating from Iran: US defense official said

TEHRAN/DOHA: Iran has launched a “powerful and destructive” attack on US air base in Qatar, the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, citing the operation named “Besharat al-Fath,” meaning “Blessings of victory,” in retaliation for US airstrikes on its nuclear sites a day earlier.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was attacked “by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran,” a US defense official said.

Iran said it had fired missiles toward a US military base in Iraq, Iranian state media Tasnim reported.

Iran’s missile operation against American bases in Qatar and Iraq have started, state media reported, citing the operation name, “Besharat al-Fath,” meaning “Blessings of victory.”

BREAKING: Iran’s state TV IRIB says Operation Basharat al-Fath against U.S. bases has begun. — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 23, 2025

Qatar’s defense ministry said its air defenses “successfully” intercepted a missile attack targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, adding that the attack did not result in any deaths or injuries.

Iran has launched a “powerful and destructive missile attack” on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US striking its nuclear facilities, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on Almighty God and the faithful, proud people of Iran, will never leave any aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered,” the statement read.

Qatar has condemned Iran for attacking the US’ Al Udeid Air Base, calling it “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace.”

“We affirm that the state of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly, proportionate to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law,” Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said in a statement Monday.

▶️ More videos from Iranian missiles in the sky in Qatar Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/csJNU3k3dK — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) June 23, 2025

“We are assured that Qatari air defenses thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles. A statement clarifying the circumstances of the attack will be issued later by the Ministry of Defense,” Al-Ansari said.

Iranian officials gave Qatar advance notice of an attack before launching missiles toward a US military base in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The coordination was intended to minimize casualties and preserve an off-ramp, the source said.

A US official told CNN they are not aware of any US injuries or deaths in the reported attack on Al Udeid Air Base. Qatar’s Defense Ministry said Monday that its air defenses intercepted an Iranian missile attack on the air base.

Non-sheltered American planes were moved out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar last week, according to a satellite image that was taken on June 19 that shows nearly empty tarmacs, CNN reported.

This means the planes were moved before Iran launched a missile attack on Al Udeid Monday in response to the US striking its nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Two defense officials told CNN last week the planes were taken to other locations as part of the US military’s effort to protect its assets and equipment in the Middle East amid the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Additionally, all of the US Navy ships that had been forward-deployed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain—the US Navy’s base in the island country—left port last week. It’s not clear where the planes and ships went.



There was no Iranian attack detected at any US military base other than in Qatar, a US military official has told Reuters.

“There was no impact on the US Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar,” the official adds.

Iran will continue its retaliation in response to US attacks, a senior Iranian official told Reuters. He added that Iran possesses the necessary rationality to pursue diplomacy—but only after punishing the aggressor. “If the United States seeks negotiations, Israeli and US attacks must stop,” he said.

However, Qatar said that the security situation was “stable”. “The Ministry of Interior confirms… that the security situation in the country is stable, and there is no cause for concern,” the government said in a statement.

Iran had issued threats to retaliate after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear sites at the weekend, joining Israel’s air war against Tehran, and President Donald Trump mooted the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

Two US officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, the attack was carried out using short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles.

No Iranian attacks were detected at any US military base other than in Qatar, a US military official told Reuters. The official added that there was no impact on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Meanwhile, military sources said air defence systems were activated at the US Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq amid concerns over a potential attack.

The main remaining US base in northeast Syria was on full alert and mobilised for possible attacks by Iran or Iran-aligned groups, a Syrian security source told Reuters. Known as Qasrak, the base is one of two US military installations in Hasakah province, where American troops are stationed.

In addition, the US Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq activated its air defence system amid concerns over a potential attack, military sources told Reuters. A senior White House official said the White House and the Defense Department are closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base.

Iran coordinated its strikes on US bases in Qatar with Qatari officials in advance to minimise casualties, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three Iranian officials.

Qatar condemned Iran’s attack on the largest US military base in the region, located in the Gulf state, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty.

“We express the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and consider it a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.

Qatar’s defence minister, quoted by Al Jazeera TV, said its air defences had intercepted missiles directed at Al Udeid, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, located across the Gulf from Iran. Qatari authorities confirmed there were no casualties in the attack, which they condemned.

Qatar said it reserves the right to respond directly and in accordance with international law after Iran targeted the US Al Udeid military base in Doha. The Iranian strike came in retaliation for a US attack on its nuclear facilities.

Shortly before, Qatar announced the temporary closure of its airspace to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. This came after the US embassy in Qatar advised American citizens to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution.”

Saudi Arabia lambasted Iran for its “unjustifiable” attack on a US base in Qatar, offering to deploy “all its capabilities” to support Doha, with whom it has had fraught relations in the past.

Riyadh said it “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar… This is unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances. The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for… Qatar and offers all its capabilities to support the sisterly State of Qatar in any measures it takes,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates also strongly condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The UAE reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any aggression that endangers Qatar’s security and undermines regional stability,” the statement read.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed full solidarity with Qatar and pledged unwavering support for all measures aimed at protecting the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

الإمارات تدين بأشد العبارات استهداف قطرhttps://t.co/Xim4Up7kMY pic.twitter.com/y9jtaDrqBy — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 23, 2025

“The Ministry also emphasises the urgent need to de-escalate militarily, warning that continued provocative actions risk destabilising regional security and could lead the region down a dangerous path with potentially catastrophic consequences for international peace and stability,” the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, Israel bombed a jail for political prisoners in Tehran, signalling an expansion of its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to strike at key pillars of Iran’s ruling system.

Despite Iran’s threats to disrupt oil shipments from the Gulf, oil prices remained largely steady, suggesting traders doubt Iran will follow through on actions that would affect global supply.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as Tehran sought support from one of its last major allies ahead of its next moves.

Iran’s armed forces warned on Monday of “serious, unpredictable consequences” for the United States in response to the airstrikes on three nuclear sites.

Separately, on Sunday, the US State Department advised Americans worldwide to “exercise increased caution” due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Following Israel’s initial strikes on Iran on June 13, the US embassy in Qatar had already urged staff and American citizens to “exercise increased caution” and limit non-essential travel to Al Udeid Air Base.