RAW sponsoring ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti

These terrorists are not representatives of Baloch people and are merely ‘Indian proxies:’ Balochistan CM

Balochistan introduces new law allowing 90-day detention without charge

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has stated that India’s intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is actively sponsoring and supporting the terrorist group “Fitna al-Hindustan” to destabilize peace in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

“The ‘Indian proxy group’ is {purely terrorist} and has no connection either with Baloch people or the province of Balochistan,” CM Bugti declared while addressing a key press conference in the federal capital here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan were also present on the occasion.

During the press conference, misleading reports by Indian media were also shown, including false claims about Karachi Port amid recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Audio recordings of Fitna al-Hindustan operatives Shanbay and Rehman Gul were also played for journalists, in which they could be heard exchanging information with their RAW handlers.

The Chief Minister further said that the terrorists responsible for the killing of innocent children in Khuzdar were acting under the instructions of “Fitna al-Hindustan, with funding and directives provided by RAW.”

“These terrorists are not representatives of the Baloch people; they are merely tools of RAW.”

The Chief Minister said this is a complete RAW-funded intelligence war against the state of Pakistan, which will be responded to with full force by the Baloch people alongside the brave Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces, while responding swiftly, foiled blatant Indian aggression against Pakistan. “Our enemy has waged proxy war against Pakistan, but we are determined to defeat its evil designs,” he declared.

He said Fitna al-Hindustan is a RAW-funded “Lashkar”, which, after having its worst defeat in carrying out fake propaganda of attacking Karachi Port, targeted innocent children in Khuzdar.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti categorically stated that Baloch people have nothing to do with Fitna al-Hindustan as Baloch have a separate civilization and norms, while Fitna al-Hindustan are terrorists who target armed forces of Pakistan and our innocent people.

“India cannot tolerate Pakistan’s growing economy and aims to harm us through proxy warfare,” he said. The CM dismissed reports of enforced disappearances as propaganda, citing higher numbers of voluntary disappearances recorded by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

BA permits preventive detention for inquiry purposes under suspicion of terrorism-related activities

On the other hand, the Balochistan Assembly passed the Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act, 2025, granting sweeping powers to law enforcement agencies to detain individuals for up to 90 days without formally charging them.

According to media reports, the bill, introduced by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmaker Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, permits preventive detention for inquiry purposes under suspicion of terrorism-related activities.

The law empowers designated authorities to issue detention orders for three months or longer, with oversight mechanisms kicking in if the period surpasses 90 days, in accordance with Article 10 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to the legislation, individuals accused of aiding or facilitating terrorist acts can also be detained without formal charges for 90 days, provided that credible complaints or actionable intelligence are available.

The investigative process will be carried out under the supervision of a Superintendent of Police (SP) or a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), depending on the law enforcement agency initiating the detention.

In cases where the armed forces or intelligence bodies issue the detention, the inquiry will be led by a JIT composed of officials from the respective agency.

Investigators have been granted full powers to search premises, seize property, and arrest suspects during the inquiry period.

The law further authorises the establishment of dedicated detention, rehabilitation, and deradicalisation centres for suspects detained under the anti-terror framework.

Detainees can be transferred to such centres through a formal written request by the investigating agency.

To ensure oversight, the provincial government will establish boards comprising two civilians, two military officers, a psychiatrist, and a criminologist.

These boards will be responsible for assessing the physical, mental, and ideological state of each detainee and making recommendations on their continued detention or transfer to a rehabilitation facility.

Detainees will be allowed to meet family members, and legal representation will be duly informed about their location and condition, according to the newly passed provisions.