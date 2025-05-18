NA resolution to raise CSS age limit, attempts welcomed nationwide

ISLAMABAD: A recent resolution passed by the National Assembly to raise the upper age limit for the CSS (Central Superior Services) examination from 30 to 35 years, and to increase the number of attempts from three to five, has been met with widespread acclaim from across the country.

The move has been praised by youth groups, educationists, former bureaucrats, student organizations, and civil society, who view it as a progressive step toward ensuring equal opportunity and inclusivity in Pakistan’s civil service.

Analysts suggest the resolution addresses longstanding concerns of economic hardship, delayed education, and competitive pressures, which have historically prevented capable candidates from reaching their full potential under the previous constraints.

University students preparing for the exam described the development as a long-awaited relief. Many cited that delays caused by financial responsibilities, academic interruptions, or limited resources made the previous age restriction a significant obstacle in pursuing civil service careers.

A youth delegation met with MNAs Malik Bashir Awan and Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar on the day following the resolution’s passage, thanking them for what they described as a “youth-friendly policy shift” that would restore confidence in public institutions and offer greater space for merit-based representation.

The reform is also being viewed through the lens of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in advancing youth empowerment, inclusive institutions, and equitable access to opportunity. Pakistani students and professionals abroad have welcomed the change as a reflection of adaptive governance and a move toward international best practices.

The resolution has now intensified calls for timely implementation by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), with many urging that the updated age and attempt limits be enforced starting from the next CSS examination cycle.