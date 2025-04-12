King Charles’ Ugly Gesture Toward Harry And Meghan’s Children Raises Eyebrows Amid Growing Tensions

King Charles III’s recent visit to London, where he arrived in his helicopter and landed at Kensington Palace, has stirred some controversy. The monarch was warmly received by Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their children, August and Ernest, who were given a private tour of the royal helicopter—a gesture that left the children delighted, according to a close source. “It seems they had a great time,” the source shared, adding that the children were thoroughly entertained during the brief excursion.

However, this seemingly innocent moment of family bonding takes on a more complicated tone when viewed against the backdrop of the strained relationship between Prince Harry and his father. Recently, Harry has distanced himself from his cousin Eugenie, who remains one of the few family members who had offered him support. This rift reportedly stems from a meeting between Eugenie and Piers Morgan, a known critic of Meghan Markle, which angered Harry. Morgan later revealed in an interview that Harry reacted with frustration upon seeing Eugenie’s friendly embrace with him.

This growing distance between Harry and the royal family, coupled with Charles’s warm interaction with Eugenie’s children, has sparked further speculation. While Eugenie’s children are welcomed into the king’s helicopter, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, have not been afforded the same closeness. This has led many to wonder about the underlying tensions within the royal family.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, lead a relatively quiet life away from the public eye, residing in both the UK and Portugal. Jack works as a real estate entrepreneur, while Eugenie focuses on her career as an artistic director at Hauser & Wirth gallery and an advocate for ocean conservation. Despite not having official royal duties like her sister Beatrice, Eugenie plays a supportive role in the royal family and is especially close to Prince William.

The evident difference in the treatment Charles gives to Eugenie and Harry underscores the current low point in the father-son relationship, with the recent helicopter tour serving as a symbol of the growing divide.