Bilawal reelected as PPP chairman for another four-year term

Intra-party elections held at central secretariat in Islamabad

Humayun Khan elected as general secretary, Nadeem Afzal Chan information secretary and Amna Piracha as finance secretary

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday was re-elected as the chairman of Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) for another four years term as the party held intra-party elections.

According to a post on the PPP’s X account, the party conducted the election at its central secretariat in Islamabad, where Bilawal maintained his post as chairman.

“In accordance with the party constitution, the following officer bearers have been elected for a period of four years,” the post read, listing Bilawal as chairman, Humayun Khan as general secretary, Nadeem Afzal Chan as information secretary and Amna Piracha as finance secretary.

According to Bilawal House media spokesperson Kashif Hussain, the election results were announced by PPP Central Election Convener Fawzia Habib.

“A board is constituted to conduct the elections,” Hussain told Dawn.com. “The election board was announced some time back and the election process was carried out under Fawzia Habib, Central Election Convener of the Pakistan People’s Party.”

Bilawal was last re-elected to the office in January 2021 for a four-year term without having any contest.

The intra-party elections at the federal level were held in Karachi on Jan 6, 2021, “in accordance with the PPP’s constitution and the country’s Elections Act 2017”.

PM, NA speaker congratulates Bilawal on re-election as PPP chairman

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on re-election as PPP chairman in the intra-party elections held on Saturday.

He felicitated Humayun Khan on becoming Secretary General of the party and Nadeem Afzal Chan and Amina Paracha as Secretary Information and Secretary Finance respectively.

He expressed best wishes for the newly-elected representatives of the party.

He said Pakistan People’s Party under the young leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while representing the public wishes will continue to play an important role in the country’s progress and development.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being re-elected unopposed as Chairman of PPP in intra-party elections.

The Speaker expressed his best wishes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that his unopposed re-election is a testament to the strong confidence and trust placed in him by the party leadership and workers alike.

Calling Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a wise and astute politician, the Speaker said that the PPP, under his leadership, will not only continue to grow stronger but will also remain committed to advancing democratic values in the country.