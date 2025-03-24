Sindh announces 30,000 Google scholarships to boost digital skills

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced 30,000 scholarships for students enrolled in 30 universities across the province under the Google Career Certificate Program.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Google and Tech Valley Pakistan, aims to equip students with advanced digital skills to enhance their employability in the global job market. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi, which was attended by Education Minister Sardar Shah, vice chancellors from participating universities, Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq, and other dignitaries.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah termed the program a significant investment in the future of Sindh’s youth. He said the scholarship scheme would play a vital role in the socio-economic development of the province by preparing students for careers in emerging fields of the digital economy.

Shah said that the program builds on the success of last year’s Google Career Certificates Sindh Programme 2024, in which 1,500 students from 10 government universities completed their training with a 100 percent completion rate. This year, he said, the government is scaling up the program to cover 30 public sector universities, with 30,000 students expected to benefit from the opportunity.

Students selected for the program will receive professional certification in high-demand areas such as project management, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, UX design, digital marketing, e-commerce, and data analytics. The courses, designed by Google experts, are offered online and can be completed within three to six months, providing students with job-ready skills recognized by employers worldwide.

A special quota has been reserved for women and underprivileged students to ensure inclusivity and equal access. The chief minister stated that the government has set a target of at least 30 percent female participation to bridge the gender gap in digital education.

Highlighting the outcomes of last year’s cohort, Shah said that many graduates had already secured jobs with leading global firms. He disclosed that salaries for Google scholarship recipients ranged from Rs70,000 to PKR 1.6 million per month.

He also shared the success story of Leena Kumari, a student from the University of Sindh in Jamshoro, who completed the Google AI Essentials course and secured an internship. He added that Google had published her story at an international level, showcasing her achievement as an inspiration for others.

The chief minister expressed hope that this year’s expanded initiative would further enhance the digital skills of Sindh’s youth and help them secure gainful employment in the international job market.

He described the scholarships as a step towards transforming Sindh into a hub for digital learning and innovation. Tech Valley Pakistan, Google’s local partner, will facilitate the rollout of the program across the province.

Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq said the initiative reflects a commitment to preparing Sindh’s youth for the future of work, emphasizing the importance of digital literacy and skills in today’s competitive landscape.

Murad Ali Shah concluded by reaffirming his government’s commitment to empowering young people in Sindh through education and skill development. He said the Google Career Certificate Program provides world-class training opportunities that will enable students to compete globally and contribute to the province’s economic growth.