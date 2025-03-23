NATIONAL

Pakistani troops repel border incursion, eliminate 16 Khwarij militants

By Staff Report

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Pakistan’s security forces repelled an infiltration attempt by Khwarij militants on the Pak-Afghan border, killing 16 militants in an exchange of fire, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The attempted infiltration took place in the Ghulam Khan Kaley area of North Waziristan. The ISPR said the militants tried to cross into Pakistani territory from Afghanistan when they were intercepted by security forces stationed along the border.

During the exchange of fire, 16 militants were killed. The ISPR did not report any casualties on the side of the security forces.

The military’s media wing said Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Afghan interim government to prevent the use of its territory by militant groups planning attacks against Pakistan. “It is expected that the Afghan authorities will fulfill their obligations in controlling cross-border terrorism,” the statement added.

Pakistan’s security forces have conducted a series of operations in recent months in border areas to counter the threat of cross-border militant activity. The military maintains that these operations are part of a broader strategy to secure the Pak-Afghan border and prevent militant groups from exploiting the region’s porous frontier.

The ISPR reiterated the armed forces’ commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and eliminating terrorism from the country.

Envoy urges stronger economic ties with Afghanistan on Pakistan Day
PM urges dedicated efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous, welfare-oriented state
