Operation ends as forces killed all 33 terrorists involved in Jaffar Express hijacking: ISPR

Terrorists used satellite phones to communicate with supporters and masterminds in Afghanistan: Lt-Gen Ch

ISPR chief warns attack ‘changes rules of the game,’ vowing terrorists will be hunted down and brought to justice

UN, EU, China, US, Germany, Russia, UK, Turkiye, Norway and Iran condemn Jaffar Express attack

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Wednesday announced “successful completion” of the clearance operation launched a day earlier for “safe recue of passengers” after unprecedented hijacking of Jaffar Express by terrorists in Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, saying that all terrorists, 33 in total, at the site of the attack had been killed.

“All 33 terrorists have been sent to hell…. Four Frontier Corps personnel embraced martyrdom during the clearance operation,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry in an interview with a private news channel. However, he added, before the clearance operation, 21 passengers were martyred by the terrorists.

According to “railway officials and security sources,” “on March 11, terrorists targeted a rail track in Bolan Pass around 1pm and blew it up to halt Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express moving from Quetta with 440 passengers onboard.”

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, but DG ISPR Lt-Gen Chaudhry did not mention this.

Elaborating on the details of the “final clearance operation” on Wednesday, the ISPR DG said: “All hostage passengers were recovered as this operation was conducted with great skill and care since terrorists were using them as human shields.”

Chaudhry said the army, air force, Frontier Corps (FC) and the Special Services Group had taken part and recovered the hostages.

He said the area where the incident took place was difficult to approach as it was far away from civilisation and road networks.

“The terrorists used hostages, including women and children, as human shields. The recovery operation was immediately started,” he added.

“These terrorists were in contact with their supporters and masterminds in Afghanistan during the operation via satellite phone. You saw that around 100 passengers were safely rescued yesterday evening from the terrorists, and today as well, a large number of passengers have been recovered,” he said, adding that the process continued intermittently.

Questioned whether he was confirming the operation’s end with all terrorists killed, the DG ISPR said: “Yes, all present terrorists there have been sent to hell and their total number was 33.”

He added that no passenger was hurt in the final clearance operation, but before that, “the number of passengers who fell victim to the barbarism of the terrorists is 21.”

Lt-Gen Chaudhry further said that three FC personnel stationed on the railway picket were martyred, while one FC soldier was martyred during yesterday’s operation.

The military’s media wing chief said that the bomb disposal squad was conducting further clearance and inspecting the train and the surrounding area as per standard operating procedures.

He said the passengers held hostage, who had fled to the surrounding area during the operation, were also being gathered.

“No one can be permitted to make innocent people of Pakistan the victim of their barbarism in the streets, trains, buses or markets because of their misleading ideas and instructions and facilitation of foreign masters.

“Whoever does this, let me say it very clearly, will be hunted down and brought to justice. Let me also say that this incident of Jaffar Express changes the rules of the game.”

He said the terrorists had nothing to do with Islam, Pakistan and Balochistan.

Presenting a monochromatic drone footage of the incident, he pointed to three black blots or blobs on the screen and said they were the groups of passengers the terrorists had gathered.

“Suicide bombers were sitting amid the passengers’ groups, as well as next to them,” he said, adding that it was the reason for the “slow and careful” progress of the military.

He said the operation commanders had first taken out these suicide bombers in today’s exercise, following which the passengers fled to nearby areas.

After this, Lt Gen Chaudhry said the operation party entered the train and proceeded to take out the suicide bombers aboard and began clearing it out bogey by bogey.

‘Some elements sacrificing national interest for power lust’

The DG ISPR criticised the flow of misinformation online and on social media amid the incident, particularly from India, saying that this openly displayed the “nexus between the terrorists and their masters to the whole world.”

“Interestingly, some specific political elements in Pakistan also partake in such activities enthusiastically and activate their social media [teams], and instead of standing with the state, they can be seen creating baseless justifications and reasons for this horrible terrorist act,” he said.

“Sadly, some elements are sacrificing the national interest due to their lust for political power,” he said.

However, Chaudhry asserted that the discerning nation was not only observing and understanding the unfolding events but also recognising the forces driving “this anarchic politics”.

Questioned about criticism of security agencies for misfocused priorities, the DG ISPR said law enforcement and intelligence agencies were carrying out over 160 operations daily against terrorism.

President, PM and Interior Minister laud armed forces on successful operation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for completing the operation on the Jaffar Express and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of 21 passengers and four FC personnel.

“The president praises the bravery of the security forces for killing 33 terrorists in an effective operation and appreciates the professionalism of the security forces for rescuing civilians and passengers,” separate statements from PMO and President’s House read.

Both the PM and President Zardari conveyed their prayers for the martyrs and expressed his determination to establish peace in Balochistan and eradicate terrorism from the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to security forces for successfully rescuing all of the hostages on the Jaffar Express, according to a statement posted by the interior ministry on X.

“[The] interior minister lauds security forces’ professionalism in eliminating all 33 terrorists,” the statement read. “Security forces took extreme precautions to save the lives of women and children.”

Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 21 passengers and four FC personnel.

“All our sympathies are with the families of the martyrs and the injured. This incident of terrorism is extremely heartbreaking,” the post said. “Using innocent children and women as human shields is an extremely inhumane act.”

The statement quoted Naqvi as saying, “Terrorists are a burden on this land, and with the support of the nation, it is time to eradicate this scourge once and for all.

“Along with terrorists, facilitators will also be dealt with an iron fist,” he said.

Freed hostages

Earlier in the day, state media, “citing security officials,” had said that at least 190 passengers had been freed after terrorists hijacked the Jaffar Express.

The hostage situation began on Tuesday near the Mashkaf Tunnel, about 157 kilometres from Quetta, when terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express and took more than 400 passengers hostage, including numerous security personnel.

According to Radio Pakistan, of the rescued passengers, 37 were injured and had been sent for medical treatment.

There was no confirmation of the total number of casualties, but officials said that at least 30 people — including the driver of the locomotive and eight security personnel — had lost their lives as the forces engaged in a gun battle.

It was not immediately clear whether these people had been freed as the result of kinetic military action or were among those allegedly freed by the armed assailants.

The hijacking was a first-of-its-kind event, as terrorists had never attempted to attack or take an entire train and its occupants hostage earlier.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X that he had spoken to the Balochistan chief minister and been briefed on the operation.

“The entire nation is deeply shocked by this dastardly act and saddened by the loss of innocent lives — such cowardly acts will not shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace,” the PM wrote.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs … and [may God] and bless those injured with a swift recovery. Dozens of the terrorists have been sent to hell,” he added in his post.

Condemnation from far and wide

The United Nations (UN), European Union and several countries – including China, the US, Germany, Russia, the UK, Turkiye, Norway and Iran – condemned Jaffar Express attack.

The UN condemned the incident. “We’ve just seen the reports. We, of course, condemn any hostage taking, and we call on those who’ve taken people hostage to release them at once,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press briefing.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Jaffar Express train, and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a US-Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” the US Embassy in Islamabad posted on X.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act. The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear. The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time.”

China also denounced the attack and vowed to continue its firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a question regarding a terrorist attack on the train.

She said that China firmly opposes terrorism in any form. She added, “We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.”

China stands ready to strengthen counter terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable, she maintained.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas also strongly condemned the incident and extended his solidarity.

“The use of violence for political purposes by anyone is unacceptable, even more so when innocent civilians are targeted,” Grannas said in a post on X today.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baghaei condemned the “terrorist act” and expressed deep concern over the endangerment of innocent civilians.

In a statement, Baghaei recalled Iran’s “principled stance […] in condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism and violent extremism”.

He added that Iran was ready to “provide any assistance necessary to bring an end to this terrorist incident”.

The Iranian embassy in Islamabad denounced the assault, stating that the violent measures against civilians and disturbing vital transportation system is a cowardly crime against humanity.

According to Norwegian embassy spokesperson, Norway strongly condemned the deadly attack and expressed sympathy with the victims.

The spokesperson said: “Many innocent lives were lost, including women and children. Many people were injured in the incident. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the victims and their families.”

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the train terrorism on social media.

David Lammy said: “We condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan. Our thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones

EU Ambassador Riina Kionka condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X, stating, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan on March 11.”

She extended sympathies to the Pakistani people and the affected families, expressing deep concern for the hostages and calling for their immediate release, as the situation remains uncertain.

70 to 80 terrorists involved in the attack: Talal Ch

Earlier Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told a private TV channel that about 70 to 80 terrorists were involved in the attack.

“The handlers of these terrorists are in a neighbouring country; those giving them dollars are in another country, while our arch enemy India will definitely support this,” he said.

“But what is unfortunate is that even in Pakistan, there were social media statements and tweets that made it seem like they were supporting terrorism and discouraging the security forces.

“The government will handle these social media statements the way it is handling the terrorists,” he warned.

Chaudhry acknowledged the need for strict action. “We have previously tried to take local stakeholders into confidence, and we will try again.

“But you cannot say, ‘the government does not communicate with us, they don’t take us into confidence.’”

Responding to a question, he said: “I agree with you, that this insurgency, this terrorism, it cannot be wiped out until the political forces behind the security forces stand together with one voice.”

They are not ready to talk: CM Bugti

Meanwhile, speaking on the floor of the Balochistan Assembly, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti talked about the train attack and separatism in the province, lamenting that there was nobody to advocate for the victims.

“Why don’t they (separatists and their advocates) talk about the realities?” Bugti asked. “Parliament has given them rights. The problem is that there’s nobody to talk about victims of violence and terrorism.

“If the BLA is running a jirga, will we take part?” he asked the provincial assembly. “They want to impose their ideology with a gun and violence. Should we allow them to take people off buses and kill them?

The CM further emphasised that the train was carrying soldiers headed home while on leave; thus, they were unarmed. “There are rules in war, and there are laws,” Bugti added. “What will history say, that innocent teachers, barbers and doctors were murdered?”

Bugti continued: “Whoever commits acts of violence against the state, whoever tries to partake in it, whoever takes up arms, the state will punish them unequivocally.”

“By attacking soft targets, they have created this environment,” he said. “If they want to fight, we have cantonments and other hard targets. But they attack passengers on buses and target them on ethnic grounds.”

Referring to dialogue, the chief minister said that nobody was heading efforts to establish talks with separatist groups because “they are not ready” to sit at the table.

“There are two kinds of people: murderers with guns and those who advocate for them and glorify them on TV and social media,” Bugti stressed. “No country allows this except for ours. They talk about breaking apart our state and call it solidarity.”

CM Bugti also chaired a meeting on law and order and on the Jaffar Express attack. “The attack is intolerable, and strict action should be taken,” CM Bugti said.

“Terrorists can’t occupy even an inch. The terrorist attack aims to create an impression of a violent environment,” he told the participants of the meeting.

“The dream of anti-national elements to cut Pakistan like a cake can never be realised. We must rid ourselves of any confusion and fight the war against terrorism,” he said.

CM Bugti said that the enemies of Balochistan would not be allowed to succeed at any cost. He directed that all resources be provided to security institutions to protect the people.

“There will be strong action against the facilitators of terrorists,” he said. “There will be no compromise on the law and order situation in Balochistan, and tough decisions must be made.”

He directed the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of the hijacking to justice soon.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Inspector General of Police (IG) Moazzam Jah Ansari, and Railways IG Rai Tahir, among other officials, attended the meeting.

Suspension of Railways services

Following the Jaffar Express attack, Pakistan Railways suspended its entire operations from Punjab and Sindh to Balochistan and vice versa.

The railways also announced setting up a “Help Desk” at Rawalpindi Railway Station for families to seek information about their loved ones onboard the train.

The help desk, which the Pakistan Railways said was in constant contact with the control rooms in Quetta and Peshawar, can be contacted on 051-9270831, 051-9270834 and 051-9270835.

An “Emergency Cell” was also set up at Quetta Railway Station for information on the passengers and can be reached at 081-9201210, 081-9201211, and 117.

The train operation to Quetta has been temporarily suspended and will be restored after security clearance, Pakistan Railways reiterated.

57 passengers shifted to Quetta: Railways official

Earlier in the day, Quetta Railways Hospital’s Dr Hasan Naqil told the media at the city’s railway station that 57 passengers had been shifted to the provincial capital after being rescued.

He said that 23 of them were residents of Balochistan’s Machh and Sibi districts and that a relief train was to depart for Machh after getting security clearance.

“We do not have any information about the dead and the injured,” the doctor told reporters. He highlighted that the route where the train was stopped was a harsh terrain and “accessing it was difficult”.

Imran Hayat, the Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) in Quetta, said 10 people — including the driver of the locomotive and eight security personnel — had lost their lives.

Furthermore, in a statement carried by PTV News on Wednesday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said he was in constant contact with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti regarding the attack and reaffirmed “every kind of support” from the government to the province.

Naqvi and CM Bugti reiterated their pledge to bring the assailants to an “exemplary end”, PTV News reported.

The incident was widely condemned by leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief ministers, among others.

President Zardari earlier said the “Baloch nation rejects those who attack and take hostages innocent passengers”, while PM Shehbaz asserted that the “beast terrorists” did not deserve any concession.

Details of attack on passenger train

Sharing details about the attack on the train, railway officials said the Peshawar-bound train left Quetta onboard with 450 passengers in nine bogies, around 9am. However, around 1pm, they received information that the train had come under attack between the Paneer and Peshi railway stations, near Railway Tunnel No 8, located near Mashkaf.

The Mashkaf Tunnel is located around 157km from Quetta and approximately 21km from Sibi.

Although the Quetta-Jacobabad N65 highway and the railway line run mostly side-by-side through the Bolan region, they diverge near the town of Mashkaf.

From here, the railway line takes a more direct path, cutting through the mountains and running along the Bolan River, rejoining the main road near Mach.

The Mashkaf Tunnel is located in a very isolated part of the area, with the nearest station located at Pehro Kunri. The next stop on the line towards Quetta is the stop at Paneer, just short of the Paneer Tunnel.

“Armed men fired rockets at the locomotive and opened fire, which caused the train to stop. The driver of the locomotive was seriously injured,” officials had said, adding that a heavy exchange of fire took place between security personnel and the attackers.

Rising BLA attacks and violence

In its report, the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), revealed that in 2024, the banned BLA emerged as a key perpetrator of terrorist violence in Pakistan.

In August last year, dozens of militants affiliated with BLA launched province-wide attacks, in which at least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives, while in response, the security forces had neutralised 21 militants.

Earlier that month, then-Panjgur deputy commissioner Zakir Baloch was shot dead on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

In October 2024, the report said, a suicide bombing near Karachi airport killed two Chinese nationals and a Pakistani citizen, for which two BLA suspects were sent to jail on judicial remand while a probe body was formed as well.

It said the group also claimed responsibility for the Quetta railway suicide bombing in November last year, in which at least 26 people, including 16 security personnel, lost their lives and 61 others were injured.

Last month, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack in Balochistan’s Barkhan, where seven Punjab-bound passengers were offloaded from a bus and shot dead.