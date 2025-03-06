Global Terrorism Index 2025: Pakistan ranks second as TTP becomes fastest-growing terror group

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked the second most-affected country in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) emerging as the world’s fastest-growing terrorist organisation, with a 90% increase in deaths linked to its attacks.

Pakistan recorded its largest year-on-year rise in terrorism-related deaths in a decade, with fatalities surging 45% and attacks more than doubling from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024—exceeding 1,000 for the first time since the index’s inception.

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025 ranks 163 countries, covering 99.7% of the world’s population, based on terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostage situations.

The number of countries affected by terrorism increased from 58 to 66, reversing nearly a decade of improvements, with 45 nations deteriorating. The four deadliest terror groups—Daesh, Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, and TTP—drove an 11% rise in fatalities. In the West, lone-wolf attacks now dominate, accounting for 93% of fatal incidents over the past five years.

The GTI report highlights TTP’s expanding influence, particularly in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with 558 fatalities attributed to the group in 2024 alone.

Founded in 2007, TTP is a coalition of militant factions engaged in an insurgency against Pakistan’s government, advocating for strict Sharia law and the withdrawal of military forces from tribal areas. With longstanding ties to Al-Qaeda, the group has intensified attacks on security forces, civilians, and government installations. Experts warn that the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan has provided TTP with a safe haven, allowing it to expand its operations across the Pak-Afghan border.

The group has intensified attacks on Pakistani security forces, civilians, and government installations, while also targeting the Pak-Afghan border region.

Experts warn that TTP’s resurgence has been enabled by the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan, allowing the group to use Afghan territory as a safe haven for planning and launching attacks.

Terrorism trends: Global surge in attacks

The GTI 2025 reveals that the number of countries affected by terrorism rose from 58 to 66 in the past year, reversing nearly a decade of decline. Key findings include:

The Sahel region remains the global epicenter of terrorism, with Burkina Faso recording the highest number of deaths worldwide.

Daesh remains the deadliest terrorist organization, responsible for 1,805 deaths across 22 countries.

Terrorist attacks in Western countries increased by 63%, with lone-wolf attacks accounting for 93% of all fatalities.

Iran saw a surge in terrorism-related deaths, primarily due to attacks by Daesh Khorasan Province (ISK).

Western nations face growing security challenges

While terrorism remains heavily concentrated in conflict zones, the West has seen a rise in attacks by radicalized individuals. Countries such as Germany, Sweden, and Australia recorded their first major terrorist incidents in years.

One notable trend is the increasing involvement of minors in terrorist activities. In the UK, under-18s accounted for 42% of terror-related arrests last year, reflecting a broader shift towards online radicalization via social media, encrypted messaging apps, and gaming platforms.

Regional instability fuels extremism

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region recorded a 7% decrease in terrorist attacks, but escalating tensions in Gaza and Syria continue to drive instability. The Israeli war on Palestine has been linked to a surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the West, with hate crimes rising sharply in the US and Europe.

In South Asia, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain major hotspots for terrorism. The Taliban’s governance in Afghanistan has emboldened TTP and ISK, with both groups increasing their attacks in the region.

A changing terror landscape

The GTI 2025 underscores the evolving nature of terrorism, with groups rapidly adapting to new technologies, using AI-enhanced propaganda, encrypted communications, and cryptocurrency for funding. The rise of lone-wolf attacks in the West and the resurgence of extremist groups in conflict zones pose ongoing security challenges for global policymakers.

As TTP expands its operations, its growing influence in Pakistan and Afghanistan remains a key concern for regional stability, raising urgent questions about how governments will respond to the evolving threat landscape.