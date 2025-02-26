Kate Middleton And Prince William Shock Royal Fans During Public Appearance

Prince William and Princess Kate took a break from their usual royal motorcade and helicopter travel, surprising commuters as they arrived in Wales by train for a special engagement ahead of St. David’s Day on March 1. The couple, who visited Pontypridd, were spotted walking through the station platform, with Kate, 43, dressed in a vibrant red coat—one of the colors of the Welsh flag—waving at onlookers.

A video capturing the moment was shared on their official Instagram account, showing commuters reacting in awe as they passed by. While the royal couple typically travels with a full security detail, this isn’t the first time they have used public transport. In May 2023, they surprised TikTok train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois while riding the Elizabeth Line in London.

During their visit to Wales on Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales engaged with local business owners, including a stop at The Welsh Cake Shop, where they tried their hand at making traditional Welsh cakes. Their visit was also significant in light of the damage caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, which devastated parts of the region late last year.

Shop owner Theresa Conner expressed gratitude for their presence, telling PEOPLE, “It’s lovely and an honor for Pontypridd to have a visit. For them to do so will help boost people in the town and raise our profile.”

This marks William and Kate’s second joint royal engagement of the year, following their attendance at a Holocaust Memorial Day service in London on January 27. Kate has recently returned to public duties after announcing her remission from cancer in January.