Azad Jammu and Kashmir is famous for its picturesque landscape, stunning valleys, and rich cultural heritage. AJK is celebrated for its natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere, but beyond the breathtaking views, it is home to a unique culture of love, peace, and unity, deeply rooted in its history, people, and traditions.

Despite the region’s political complexities and its proximity to the disputed Kashmir region, AJK has remained a symbol of harmony and mutual respect among its diverse communities. AJK’s history has been integral in shaping its current culture of peace and unity. Its strategic location, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas and bordering Indian occupied Kashmir, has made it a focal point of political conflict.

However, despite being located in one of South Asia’s most politically sensitive areas, AJK has managed to maintain a relatively peaceful atmosphere. In 1947, Partition led to the creation of both Pakistan and India, leaving the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to accede to one. The choice to join Pakistan triggered the first Kashmir war from 1947-1948, resulting in the division of the region and the formation of AJK as a self-governing entity under Pakistan.

Despite facing political challenges, AJK has successfully preserved a unique identity centred around the well-being and unity of its people. AJK is home to a diverse population, with various ethnic, religious, and linguistic communities living together in harmony. The region is primarily uinhabited by Punjabis, Paharis, Mirpuris, and Gujjars, with Islam being the dominant religion.

This diversity is embraced through festivals, ceremonies, and daily interactions, fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect. Eid and other religious festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm across all communities, promoting interfaith harmony and solidarity. For example, during Eid celebrations, it is common to see people from different communities coming together to share meals and celebrate.

Family and community play a central role in shaping individual values and social norms in AJK. The concept of “Izzat” (honor) is deeply ingrained, and maintaining peace and unity within the family and community is of utmost importance. Families in AJK often live in close-knit units, with strong bonds between extended families and neighbours.

The strong network of social support helps individuals navigate personal loss, economic challenges, or even natural disasters like earthquakes and floods. The tradition of “bhaiwali” (a code of honor and hospitality) is also common, where kindness, respect, and helping others in need are essential values. This sense of hospitality extends to visitors and strangers, reinforcing the ideals of love, compassion, and peace.

Education plays a vital role in promoting peace and unity in AJK. The region has made significant investments in improving educational infrastructure and ensuring access to quality education. Schools and colleges not only focus on academics but also emphasize moral values, community service, and social cohesion. Educational institutions make young minds understand and appreciate diversity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. Students from different backgrounds learn to collaborate, respect differences, and participate in activities that promote social harmony.

This inclusive education system nurtures a generation that prioritizes unity over division and peace over conflict. Additionally, AJK has seen the growth of several universities and institutions that attract students from all over Pakistan, enhancing cultural exchange and mutual understanding. The peaceful atmosphere of the region creates an ideal environment for educational and personal growth, contributing to the overall peace and progress of society.

The region’s stunning landscapes also contribute to fostering a culture of peace. The beautiful valleys of Neelum, Rawalakot, and Bagh, along with serene lakes, rivers, and forests, have long been a source of inspiration. Nature is not just a backdrop but a source of spirituality and tranquility.

The natural environment plays a key role in shaping the cultural values of the people, who view their surroundings as symbols of harmony and balance. The people often describe their region as a “paradise on earth,” with the tranquility and serenity of the natural surroundings mirroring their approach to life. This strong bond with nature cultivates inner peace, reflected in the community’s collective behaviour. The residents are recognized for their hospitality, calm demeanour, and peaceful attitude, all of which are deeply rooted in their connection to the natural world. Furthermore, the tourism industry in AJK has thrived due to the region’s breathtaking landscapes. The warm hospitality extended to tourists reflects the peaceful nature of AJK society, where visitors are welcomed with kindness and respect.

The people of AJK deserve leadership that fosters social harmony, peaceful dialogue, and a united push for self-determination. Acknowledging the destructive consequences of extremist and nationalist actions, including those of the groups like BLA and AAC, is essential to counteracting their negative impact on the peace and prosperity of both AJK and Pakistan. Only by addressing these divisive forces can AJK and Pakistan begin to heal and build a more unified future.

Regrettably, some elements in AJK aim to undermine this remarkable culture. In recent months, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has emerged as a pressure group and a potential threat to the region’s peace and harmony. The AAC has become a controversial entity, facing allegations of contributing to social unrest and spreading hate within the region. Its activities have raised concerns about its impact on the political and social fabric of AJK.

The AAC has shifted towards more extreme tactics, alarming both citizens and political observers. It has been criticized for destabilizing AJK by exploiting divisions for political gain. The committee is often accused of backing one political faction over another, which has led to increased friction and institutional breakdowns. By aligning itself with specific political factions, the AAC has created an environment of mistrust and competition rather than cooperation, exacerbating the political climate with accusations of corruption, nepotism, and manipulation.

The AAC has been blamed for inciting protests, boycotts, and destabilizing campaigns against its political rivals. The group is accused of orchestrating efforts to destabilize the AJK government, using inflammatory rhetoric to rally resistance and portray the government as controlled by external forces.

Observers have also taken note of the AAC’s role in destabilizing the region for personal political gain. The AAC’s controversial activities are largely driven by its tendency to incite hate and violence. It has been accused of using hate speech and promoting divisive rhetoric to fuel animosity between ethnic and religious groups within AJK.

The group’s leaders often adopt nationalist rhetoric, mixing anti-Pakistan sentiments in ways that portray Pakistan as an oppressor of Kashmiris. While advocating for the rights of Kashmiris is important, such divisive rhetoric only weakens constructive dialogue, fostering violence and enmity.

The AAC has played a key role in leveraging modern media, particularly social media, to disseminate its divisive ideology. Its presence on digital platforms has significantly expanded its reach, allowing it to influence a wide audience. By manipulating information, spreading misinformation, and using provocative images and videos, the AAC has stirred emotions and created widespread chaos.

The group’s use of social media to target political rivals and advance its own agenda has sparked online disputes, resulting in verbal abuse and even physical confrontations. This manipulation of the media undermines the ability of citizens to distinguish between truth and falsehood, jeopardizing the region’s peace and security.

The political agenda of the Awami Action Committee is rooted in populist rhetoric, often grounded in unrealistic and unattainable goals. The AAC’s strong anti-Pakistan stance suggests that their actions are supported by external forces, notably India and nationalist elements operating abroad.

These external supporters, many of whom have sought asylum under false pretences, appear to be fueling the group’s divisive rhetoric. Their violent protests, which have included attacks on ambulances and police vehicles, as well as damage to civil and private property, reflect a dangerous and hostile mindset. Moreover, their rhetoric on social media, often laced with abusive threats or mockery, further exemplifies their disruptive behavior.

Indian media have even celebrated AAC’s attacks on local institutions, adding to the international. Even after their demands were met, the AAC chose to escalate tensions by attacking AJK’s capital. For many in AJK, groups like the AAC are seen as pressure groups bent on isolating the people from the system, sowing division, and spreading hatred.

Whether the BLA or the AAC, extremist and nationalist mindsets pose a serious threat to the peace and unity of both AJK and Pakistan. Nationalism is like a spreading disease, affecting various regions. In Balochistan, nationalist militants recently killed seven innocent people simply because they were not locals. Previously, they also targeted and killed labourers from Kashmir.

Such actions directly contradict the teachings of Islam, which eradicated such divisions and granted all Muslims equal rights and status. Those who commit these crimes either lack knowledge of their faith or deliberately rebel against it. A similar mindset exists among a small faction in Kashmir, where some individuals promote violence, display hostility, and seek to demean others. This secular ideology is a dangerous poison for an Islamic society, and the people of Pakistan and AJK must safeguard themselves and their communities from its harmful influence.

As the AAC’s divisive actions intensify, calls for accountability are growing. Both political analysts and human rights organizations have urged local and international communities to hold the AAC responsible for its destabilizing impact. Many view the AAC’s activities as a direct threat to the long-term peace and progress of AJK. It is widely believed that unless such groups are held accountable, the region will continue to suffer from violence, chaos, and division.

The people of AJK deserve leadership that fosters social harmony, peaceful dialogue, and a united push for self-determination. Acknowledging the destructive consequences of extremist and nationalist actions, including those of the groups like BLA and AAC, is essential to counteracting their negative impact on the peace and prosperity of both AJK and Pakistan. Only by addressing these divisive forces can AJK and Pakistan begin to heal and build a more unified future.