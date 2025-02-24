Prince Harry’s US Future at Risk as Trump Backs Legal Action Over Visa

Prince Harry’s status in the U.S. could be in jeopardy as former President Donald Trump is reportedly open to supporting legal action against him if it is proven that he lied about past drug use on his visa application.

Trump previously told the New York Post that he has no intention of deporting the Duke of Sussex, saying, “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone.” However, he also took a swipe at Meghan Markle, adding, “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Despite this, a recent Radar Online report suggests that Harry should still be “very worried,” as Trump remains willing to back prosecution if evidence emerges that he misrepresented his history with drugs. “President Trump has said he won’t deport Harry, but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution,” an insider claimed.

With tensions between the Sussexes and Trump already high, sources in Washington believe Harry’s legal standing could come under further scrutiny if the case gains traction.