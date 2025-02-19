Entertainment

Amy Dowden Reacts After Receiving MBE Honor from King Charles

By Web Desk

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has expressed her gratitude after being honored by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The 34-year-old dancer was officially made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday for her work in fundraising and raising awareness about inflammatory bowel disease.

Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Amy with the monarch on Instagram, celebrating her achievement with the caption, “Keeeeeep dancing! Professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was one of many to be presented with an MBE by The King today.”

Reacting to the honor, Amy reposted the palace’s statement, writing, “Still does not feel real! Having the most special day!” She also commented on the royal family’s post, adding, “Forever grateful and truly honoured!”

Dowden’s recognition highlights her advocacy efforts, particularly her openness about living with Crohn’s disease and her work in raising awareness for those affected by inflammatory bowel conditions.

Previous article
Shiloh Jolie Pursues Her Passion Following End To Parents’ Ugly Divorce Battle
Next article
Britney Spears Sparks Controversy With Emotional ‘Abuse’ Message
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie Pursues Her Passion Following End To Parents’ Ugly Divorce...

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is continuing to follow her passion for dance while maintaining a low profile. The 18-year-old was...

Meghan Markle ‘Enraged’ Over Comparisons to Kate Middleton Amid Charity Work

25-2-19 LHR

25-2-19 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.