Amy Dowden Reacts After Receiving MBE Honor from King Charles

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has expressed her gratitude after being honored by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The 34-year-old dancer was officially made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday for her work in fundraising and raising awareness about inflammatory bowel disease.

Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Amy with the monarch on Instagram, celebrating her achievement with the caption, “Keeeeeep dancing! Professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was one of many to be presented with an MBE by The King today.”

Reacting to the honor, Amy reposted the palace’s statement, writing, “Still does not feel real! Having the most special day!” She also commented on the royal family’s post, adding, “Forever grateful and truly honoured!”

Dowden’s recognition highlights her advocacy efforts, particularly her openness about living with Crohn’s disease and her work in raising awareness for those affected by inflammatory bowel conditions.