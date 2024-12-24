PTI top leaders condemn trials, decisions of military courts

Asad Qaiser and Arif Alvi emphasize PTI’s struggle centres on supremacy of constitution and rule of law

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Qaiser and Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his strong disappointment and condemned the trials and decisions of military courts, stating that they have raised concerns internationally, including from the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Qaiser stated, “We are deeply disappointed with the trials and decisions of military courts. Our concerns are shared globally, with various international bodies raising similar alarms. The right to a fair trial must be upheld, and civilians should not be subjected to military court rulings.”

Mr Qaiser emphasized that the PTI’s ongoing struggle is centered on the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law. He criticized the government for allegedly misusing its authority, which he claimed was becoming a part of the nation’s troubling political history.

“We are not backing down from our stance on the supremacy of law. We want an independent judiciary, and we stand for civilian supremacy in this country,” he asserted.

The former speaker further expressed his dismay over recent developments, including the controversial decision by the Supreme Court and laws that restrict peaceful protests.

“The constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, yet the government has passed laws prohibiting gatherings in Islamabad. Isn’t Islamabad a part of Pakistan?” he questioned.

Asad Qaiser also pointed to the growing dissatisfaction within the public regarding the government’s handling of PTI leaders and workers. “The people see the actions against us as acts of vengeance,” Qaiser said.

He added that, according to public sentiment, 99 percent of people believe that the cases against PTI’s leadership, including that of Imran Khan, were baseless and politically motivated.

In a clear call for accountability, PTI senior leader urged that a judicial inquiry be launched into the incidents of May 9 and November 26, which have been pivotal points of tension between the opposition and the government.

He also reiterated PTI’s demand for the release of political prisoners, particularly party founder Imran Khan, and other PTI workers who, he claimed, have been unjustly detained.