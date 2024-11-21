12 soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed following suicide attack on Bannu checkpost

Attack effectively thwarted, but a suicide blast led to collapse of the checkpost’s perimeter wall, resulting in martyrdom of soldiers: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Twelve security personnel were martyred and six terrorists were killed after terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a checkpost in the Malikhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

The incident comes amid a sharp surge in the number of attacks on security forces and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

As per the statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the deadly attack took place late on Tuesday night when a joint security post of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary (FC) was attacked by at least six men, who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

“The attack was effectively thwarted,” the ISPR said, but a suicide blast led to the collapse of the checkpost’s perimeter wall and adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of 10 soldiers and two Frontier Constabulary personnel.

“In ensuing fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

ISPR also stated that the six militants who attacked the post were neutralised in an exchange of fire with security forces.

Until now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is believed that terror groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliate groups, could be behind it.

Condemnations pouring in

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the martyrdom of the 12 personnel, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

In their separate statements, both leaders paid tribute to the armed forces personnel for sacrificing their lives and killing six terrorists while safeguarding the country.

“The whole nation salutes the soldiers for sacrificing their lives for the security of their motherland,” President Zardari was quoted as saying. He reiterated the nation’s resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz asserted: “The sacrifices of the nation’s soldiers will never be squandered. The Fitna Al Khawarij posing threats to the lives and properties of the people will have to pay a heavy price for it.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the terrorist attack.

Calling the soldiers “heroes of our nation”, Naqvi noted: “The brave sons of our homeland sacrificed their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.”

Vowing to always support the martyrs’ families, the interior minister highlighted: “The nation remains indebted to their ultimate devotion to peace.”

The Iranian embassy in Islamabad also condemned the attack in a statement posted on X which said, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Bannu’s Mali Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leading to the martyrdom of twelve security personnel.”

It further said, “It extends sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government, Army and People of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It also extends condolences to the families who lost loved ones.”

Funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed soldiers offered

Later, the funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed personnel of armed forces who fought valiantly against Khwarij terrorists in MaliKhel were offered on Wednesday at Bannu Garrison.

The Corps Commander Peshawar along with senior military and civil officials, officers and, soldiers attended the funeral prayer, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release

The martyrs were included Subedar Imran Ahmad Farooqi, age 44 (R/O Gujranwala District), Havildar Muhammad Javeed Iqbal, age 29 (R/O Sargodha District), Naik Tehmas Ahmad, age 34 (R/O Abbottabad), Naik Basit Fareed, age 39 (R/O Haripur), Sep Safdar Ali, age 33 (R/O Barkhan District), Sep Asad Bashir, age 32 (R/O Kuhlu District), Sep Ejaz Hussain, age 38 (D G Khan District), Sep Atif Khan, age 23 (R/O Mianwali District), Sep Amanullah, age 30 (R/O Karak district), Sep Shah Zaman, age 22 (R/O Lower Dir District), Sep Haseebullah, age 22 (R/O Karak District) and Usman Ullah, age 33 (R/O Karak District). Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation’s resolve.

On Monday, over half a dozen policemen were abducted from a check post on the border with North Waziristan. They were recovered safely by police, with the help of tribal elders, yesterday.

Over the weekend, at least eight security personnel were martyred and three injured in fierce gun battles with militants in the KP’s Tirah valley.

In Balochistan’s Kalat, seven security men were martyred and 18 others were wounded on Saturday in a pre-dawn terrorist attack on a check post. Security forces also killed six terrorists and injured four others in the incident, the ISPR had said.

Earlier this month, at least 26 people, including 16 security personnel, lost their lives and 61 others were injured in a suicide bombing at the Quetta railway station.