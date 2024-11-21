COAS says has a firm belief in Pakistan’s bright and stable future

Gen Munir calls for accountability of elements spreading disappointment amongst the masses

Visits IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre, inaugurates Shahpar-III combat UAV developed by GIDS Pakistan

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday expressed optimism about the country’s economic progress, saying that he has a firm belief in Pakistan’s bright and stable future

“During the previous meeting with the business community, I had told everyone that “hopelessness is forbidden,” COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir stated while addressing the business community in Karachi on Wednesday.

He said that the country’s economic indicators turned positive which he said would further improve next year “while those who made claims about the country’s default are nowhere to be seen”. He called for accountability of those elements who spread disappointment amongst the masses.

“Nothing, including politics, is superior to our country and we also should prioritise the country over personal gains,” said the army chief, adding that the people should ask about the importance of a state from the people of Libya, Iraq, and Palestine.

He asked the masses to make united efforts to bring the country out of crisis.

“Only Pakistanis could bring economic stability in Pakistan,” emphasized Gen Munir, urging overseas Pakistanis to bring investments in their home country to play their role in the country’s development and prosperity.

He said that those running illegitimate businesses were backing terrorism with ulterior motives.

Earlier, COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre, according to the military’s media wing.

During the visit, the COAS commended the active participation of defense manufacturers from friendly nations and observed an impressive display of arms and equipment by both domestic and international exhibitors, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

A total of 557 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition of which 333 are international exhibitors while 224 are domestic exhibitors. 36 countries established exhibitors’ stalls of which 17 countries are participating for the first time, it added.

Over 300 foreign delegates from 53 countries attended the event and showed full confidence in the exhibition and the defence industry of Pakistan.

At the exhibition, the COAS also engaged in meaningful interactions with foreign military officials and defense delegates attending the event.

A significant highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of the Shahpar-III, a state-of-the-art combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) Pakistan. The Shahpar-III boasts advanced capabilities, including an operational ceiling of 35,000 feet and an endurance of over 24 hours. It is equipped to carry a wide range of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes.

12th Edition of IDEAS 2024 commenced on 19th November and will culminate on 22nd November 2024.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Karachi, COAS was warmly received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Corps Commander Karachi.