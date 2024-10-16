Suicide spree among students 

By: Meerak Baluch

The issue of student suicides is causing growing concern worldwide, including in countries like Pakistan. It is often the result of a combination of academic pressure, mental health issues, lack of support, and societal expectations.

In Pakistan, several cases of student suicides have been reported in recent years; in 2019, a medical student in Karachi took her own life after failing her exams. The overwhelming pressure to pass and meet family expectations was too much for her to handle. In 2022, a student at Peshawar University ended his life due to academic stress and financial problems. Despite being an excellent student, the weight of these struggles led him to feel there was no way out. In India, student suicides have become a significant issue. In Kota, a city known for its coaching centres for competitive exams, over 150 students committed suicide between 2011 and 2022 due to the immense pressure to succeed in entrance exams.

In the USA, the suicide of a 16-year-old student in California drew attention to bullying and mental health issues. The student had been struggling with anxiety and felt overwhelmed by both academic and social pressures.

It is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 in the USA. Nearly 20 percent of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and nine percent have made an attempt to take their lives, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. According to the World Health Organization, in 2021, the global rate of suicide deaths for men was 12.3 per 100,000, more than double the rate for women, which stood at 5.9 per 100,000 people. More than 720,000 people die due to suicide every year and 73 percent of global suicides occur in low-and middle-income countries according to WHO.

Globally the availability and quality of data on suicide and self-harm is poor. Only some 80 WHO member states have good-quality registration data that can be used directly to estimate or evaluate suicide rates. According to WHO, in Pakistan alone, 8.9 suicides occurred per 100,000 people (male 13.3 percent and female 4.3 percent) in 2019, between 15 and 35 people die by suicide which is as high as one person kills himself every hour.

To understand better the trends surrounding suicide in Pakistan, a website published an online survey in December 2018 asking respondents to share their views and stories about suicide. A few findings include:

∙ 38 percent of respondents said they personally know someone who has attempted suicide.

∙ 45 percent said they had thought about suicide but never acted on it.

∙ Ninr percent said they have tried to end their lives.

∙ 38 percent of total respondents said they knew someone who had taken their own life. A low eight percent of respondents considered suicide an immoral act. However, almost a quarter considered it a sign of weakness. The most common opinion was that suicide is, ‘A way to escape pain’.

Students need to know that it’s okay to talk about their feelings, and that they are not alone. Families should create open, supportive environments where children feel safe sharing their struggles. Student suicides are a tragic result of extreme pressures and mental health issues. By understanding the causes and taking action, schools, families, and communities can help prevent these deaths and support students in dealing with their challenges.

Like other regions of Pakistan, the suicide rate has also been on the rise in Balochistan. According to a press report, Nabeel Qadir, a well-known singer of Balochi language, was found dead on 23 September 2018 around 6:00 AM in his room. According to his family, the cause of death was suicide. There was no real indication as to what caused him to go down this route. A boy named Momen hanged himself in 2017 in Buleda-a village in district Kech-when he was pressurized by his family due to some domestic issues. Another 14-year boy named Mujahid from the same village also hanged himself due to domestic issues.

Likewise, according to another press report, a boy named Irfan Baranzi, who always topped his class, finally ended his life in January 2021 because he could not afford the registration fee for his annual exam. And 45 cases of suicides have been reported in Balochistan province in 2022, among which 7 were by women. Also Makran division in Balochistan is the latest hub of growing suicide cases. “Poverty, incomplete needs, unsupportive family or friends, comparison with one another, are some causes that lead people to attempt suicide,” said Mehreen Sheran, a clinical psychologist based in Turbat, Makran. Unfortunately, there is a lack of psychiatric treatment in Balochistan, she added. Student suicides usually occur when young people feel overwhelmed by various pressures and believe there is no way out.

They often feel immense pressure to perform well in school or college. Many are expected to achieve top grades or get into prestigious universities, even if they struggle with their studies. When they fail to meet these high expectations, they may feel like they are disappointing their families and society. Issues like depression, anxiety, and stress are common among students, but often go unrecognized or untreated. Mental health conditions can make students feel isolated, worthless, or hopeless, leading to suicidal thoughts. In many cultures, including South Asia, families put significant pressure on their children to succeed academically. This pressure can feel unbearable, especially if students feel they cannot live up to these expectations. Bullying, whether

in person or online, can make students feel unsafe and isolated. Negative experiences with friends or classmates can make them feel like they don’t belong. Many students don’t receive the emotional support they need from family, friends, or their schools. They might not have anyone to talk to about their feelings, which can make them feel even more alone.

In some cases, students are anxious about their future, particularly if they come from poor families or face a lack of job opportunities. Uncertainty about what lies ahead can lead to extreme stress. The school community may also feel the effects, leading to discussions on how to provide better mental health support and reduce pressure on students. In a broader sense, society begins to question its expectations of young people. High expectations and limited support for mental health can lead to tragic consequences.

Schools, colleges, and universities need to provide proper mental health resources, including counseling services. Normalizing conversations around mental health is key to preventing suicides. Parents and teachers should focus on supporting students emotionally rather than just focusing on grades. A more balanced approach to education, where a student’s well-being is prioritized, can help reduce the overwhelming pressure they feel. Awareness campaigns can help students recognize mental health issues in themselves and their peers. This could help them seek help before it’s too late.

Students need to know that it’s okay to talk about their feelings, and that they are not alone. Families should create open, supportive environments where children feel safe sharing their struggles. Student suicides are a tragic result of extreme pressures and mental health issues. By understanding the causes and taking action, schools, families, and communities can help prevent these deaths and support students in dealing with their challenges.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]