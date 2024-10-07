Punjab CM, Argentina envoy discuss ways to further bilateral cooperation

They discuss promotion of cooperation in livestock, agriculture, information technology and other industrial sectors

LAHORE: Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Sebastian Sayus met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

In the meeting, discussions were held on the promotion of cooperation in livestock, agriculture, information technology and other industrial sectors.

In the meeting, it was agreed to launch a pilot project of silos in Okara.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentina are improving.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that measures will be taken to increase business-to-business interaction between the two countries.

She said that we want to use Argentina’s meat processing technology and there is a need to further promote trade with Argentina in the fields of livestock, sports equipment and surgical equipment.

Maryam Nawaz said the government is ensuring the provision of all facilities, including security, to foreign investors in Pakistan.

In Punjab, the immense investment opportunities in various sectors can be taken advantage of, Maryam Nawaz said.

Speaking on the occasion, Argentina’s Ambassador said that cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and industrial sectors will be further promoted.

We want to work with Punjab in the field of livestock and biotechnology and will play a role in improving government-to-government and business-to-business coordination to promote trade and will also provide technical assistance to Punjab in the field of food security, Argentina’s Ambassador said.

Argentina’s Deputy Head of Mission Erica Lucero, Senator Pervez Rashid and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present at the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz Aggrieved Over death Police Constable

“Violence and terrorism are not allowed under the guise of protest. You will get an answer,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while strongly condemning acts of violence and terrorism by PTI protestors in which a constable of Islamabad, Police embraced martyrdom.

She added, “People ask, what kind of peaceful protest it was in which hundreds of police officers were attacked and injured.” She highlighted, “The movement has taken the form of an armed group.”

The Punjab CM said, “Because of the so-called protest, people’s business was affected, millions of citizens faced problems.” She added, “Torturing others and committing violence against the police officers, deputed to protect life and property of people, is what kind of politics?” She underscored, “There should be no mercy and exemption for those who take the path of violence and terrorism.”