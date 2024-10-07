‘Missing’ Gandapur reappears in KP Assembly with fiery speech

CM Gandapur reveals he was in KP House all night long when police raided the premises ‘four times’

Questions how dare IGP Islamabad lay hands on KP govt’s? saying they will avenge ‘this disrespect’

Federal Info Minister accuses Gandapur him of orchestrating a political drama

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Blowing away the mystery that surrounded his disappearance for nearly a full day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emerged during the provincial assembly session on Sunday and delivered a fiery speech.

His sudden disappearance during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led protest in Islamabad a day earlier had sparked widespread concern, prompting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to pass an urgent resolution demanding his immediate release.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam tabled the resolution, which condemned the recent raid on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad and the violent incidents that ensued.

Gandapur, who had been last seen leading a convoy of PTI protestors into Islamabad on October 5, was reportedly near China Chowk when he disappeared.

Addressing the charged assembly session, Gandapur alleged that Islamabad’s inspector-general (IG) of police, along with Rangers, had “raided the KP House, sealed its gates, and misbehaved with staff and women.”

“They [the police and Rangers] fired on us directly, shelled us, and didn’t have an FIR,” he said. “They informed me there was an FIR but didn’t explain what it was for or the charges. I asked what crime had I committed, and told them if they wanted to arrest me, they could, as instructed by Imran Khan.”

He further revealed that he was present in the KP House all night long and that the police had raided the residence “four times.”

“All the evidence is there against them. How dare he lay hands on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government? We will avenge our disrespect,” he asked.

“The IG will have to fix everything broken in KP House. My car was taken away, my guard was also taken away.

He went on to say that the IG will have to “appear on the floor of the KP Assembly and apologise for vandalising KP House.”

“A case will be filed against IG Islamabad,” he added.

He added that he was “proud of this house and this nation for standing with Imran Khan for fighting for our future.”

“This is a historic event where the government is coming together and attacking our party — they have exposed themselves,” he said. “They took our electoral symbol, then they abducted our people and forced them to defect, but none of them have won.”

CCTV footage from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House shows him entering the premises but later leaving in civilian clothes, raising questions about whether his departure was voluntary.

PTI leaders, including former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding his release. “If the chief minister is not freed, we will launch nationwide protests,” Qaiser warned.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified the situation: “Ali Amin Gandapur is not in the custody of any federal agency. He has chosen to go into hiding of his own accord,” he said, though this statement only added to the confusion.

Upon his return to the K-P Assembly, Gandapur delivered a fiery speech, accusing the federal government of undermining the will of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “A historic chapter has been written, and now they are trying to erase it,” he declared, referring to the PTI’s political achievements.

He also criticised the treatment of PTI members, stating, “Our party symbol has been taken from us, our members have been kidnapped, and we were not allowed to run an election campaign.”

Gandapur highlighted the party’s electoral success, questioning how the opposition secured votes: “PTI received over 4.5 million votes. Where did the opposition get their votes from?”

Gandapur denounced the raid on K-P House, calling it an attack on the province’s autonomy. “The K-P House is our property, and they shelled and fired upon it. What gives them the right to treat it like this?” he asked.

In a direct criticism of the current administration, he questioned, “Why are they so afraid? We requested permission for a rally in Lahore, but they didn’t even allow us to hold it at Minar-e-Pakistan. Are we animals? They want us to hold rallies in cattle markets.”

He concluded with a defiant message: “They thought we wouldn’t make it to D-Chowk, but we did. This is not just about me or PTI; it’s about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its rightful place in the federation.”

Despite his reappearance, the political tension continues to build, with PTI accusing the federal government of attempting to destabilise the province. As the stand-off continues, PTI leaders have threatened nationwide protests if further action is taken against their members or leadership.

Tarar slams Gandapur’s ‘irresponsible’ actions

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has labelled CM Ali Amin Gandapur as “irresponsible” following his recent disappearance and reappearance, accusing him of orchestrating a political drama.

In a video message, Tarar said, “Ali Amin Gandapur brought his followers to Islamabad and then fled, leaving them behind. The fundamental question is: where was Gandapur for the past 24 hours?”

The federal minister criticised the PTI for launching a nationwide campaign claiming Gandapur had been abducted. “They must now explain why they staged this drama,” he said. “Lies have no legs, and their falsehood has been exposed to the world.”

Tarar stated that the PTI’s plans had “failed miserably” and accused the party of attempting to destabilise the country. “Their aim was to damage public property and sow chaos in Pakistan. When all their schemes failed, they abandoned their people and ran.”

He further pointed to the events of May 9, where violent protests erupted following the arrest of PTI leaders, noting that “all evidence against Gandapur is on record.” Tarar also highlighted the exposed statements of PTI figures, including Omar Ayub, Shandana Gulzar, and Barrister Saif.

“The ugly face of the so-called ‘Movement for Change’ has been revealed to the nation,” the minister declared. “Their rhetoric of change is nothing but empty slogans.”

Tarar concluded by reiterating that the government’s stance had been vindicated. “Their plot has failed, and Pakistan’s economy is improving. God willing, their attempts to destabilise the country will continue to fail.”

Islamabad, Rawalpindi paralyzed for third day

On the other hand, the blockade of key routes between Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday entered its third day, with mobile phone and Metro Bus services still suspended.

As per details, the closure of major business hubs due to road blockades has paralyzed daily life in both cities.

A severe shortage of essential items like fruits, vegetables, milk, and poultry meat has also been reported, leaving residents of the twin cities stranded.

Furthermore, Murree Road remains closed to all traffic for the third consecutive day, with containers stationed across the route.

The ongoing blockade at Faizabad is causing significant disruptions for the public. Multiple barriers have been placed between Liaquat Bagh and Faizabad, with Punjab police deployed at key points.

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that no unauthorised protests or gatherings will be allowed in the capital city during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a written order on a plea filed by traders, ruling that no lockdown should also made during the SCO summit scheduled in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

The IHC directed the Islamabad administration and government to allocate a designated area for protests.

“The protesters must gather in the area specified by the administration to record their protest,” the IHC ruled.