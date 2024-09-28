Richard Simmons’ estate battle intensifies between brother and longtime housekeeper

Two months after the sudden death of fitness icon Richard Simmons, a legal battle has erupted between his brother, Leonard “Lenny” Simmons, and his longtime housekeeper and friend, Teresa Reveles. The dispute centers on control of Richard’s estate, with Reveles seeking reinstatement as co-trustee after being allegedly coerced into stepping down.

Reveles, who had been Simmons’ live-in companion for nearly 36 years, filed a petition on September 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Lenny and his wife, Cathy, of orchestrating a “nefarious scheme” to gain sole control of the estate. She claims that the day after finding Richard unresponsive on July 13, Lenny arrived in Los Angeles after a six-year absence and immediately pushed to discuss legal matters. On July 18, Reveles says she was manipulated into signing paperwork that removed her from her role as co-trustee, unaware of the full implications due to her fragile emotional state and lack of legal counsel.

Reveles alleges that Lenny pressured her by warning that any mistake as trustee could affect her inheritance, leading her to sign the documents. In her petition, she argues that she was coerced and wants to be reinstated as co-trustee, while also seeking to prevent Lenny from profiting from Richard’s image and likeness during the legal process.

Lenny’s response, through spokesperson Tom Estey, strongly refuted Reveles’ claims, calling them “demonstrably false” and accusing her of greed. The statement emphasized that Richard had taken great care of Reveles and ensured she was well provided for in his will. Estey further criticized her for remaining in Richard’s home and allegedly attempting to charge the estate for her living expenses. He also accused her of pitching a Netflix documentary that would tarnish Richard’s legacy.

Reveles’ attorney has not commented further on the case, but the legal battle is expected to continue with a court hearing scheduled for December 4.

Richard Simmons, who had withdrawn from public life in his later years, died from blunt traumatic injuries after collapsing at home on July 11. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death an accident, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease cited as a contributing factor. Lenny had previously praised Reveles, describing her as “loyal and trustworthy” and acknowledging the deep bond she shared with his brother.