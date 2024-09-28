‘May 9 riots unforgivable sin’: PM accuses PTI of damaging Sino-Pak ties, impeding CPEC

Shehbaz Sharif credits COAS for crucial efforts in securing deal with IMF, urging strenuous efforts for economic stability

Thanks brotherly countries particularly KSA, UAE and China for support in securing IMF programme

Expresses optimism about to become ‘Asian Tiger’ as aspired by his leader Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday accused the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of sabotaging Pakistan-China relations and impeding progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), calling the May 9 riots as an “unforgivable sin.”

“The policies of the former party’s government had pushed the country to default, but ‘with grace of Allah Almighty and with their collective efforts, Pakistan is now moving towards stability and progress, which is being acknowledged by international institutions,” PM Shehbaz stated while speaking at a press conference in London on Saturday.

The prime minister, without naming PTI, also termed the 9th May riots targeting Jinnah’s House, GHQ and showing disrespect for the martyrs’ graves as ‘an unpardonable act’.

Highlighting the dire state of Pakistan’s economy when his government took charge, he asserted that the country was on the verge of default.

He also expressed his optimism that Pakistan would soon become an ‘Asian Tiger’ as aspired by his leader and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whose efforts had put Pakistan on path of rapid progress and economic stability.

He regretted that Nawaz Sharif’s governments were removed through conspiracies.

Criticising his predecessors, the prime minister said, “The last government destroyed Pak-China relations and completely halted CPEC.” He added that the economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations are now being restored.

Addressing corruption allegations against him and his son, Shehbaz Sharif stated, “We were accused of corruption, but the British National Crime Agency (NCA) cleared us of all charges.”

Satisfaction over approval of $7bln programme

The prime minister also expressed his satisfaction over the approval of $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) extended fund facility.

Comparing last year’s 32 percent spiraling inflation rate, he said now the price hike stood at 9.6 percent, adding the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had also reduced the interest rate while the rates of daily commodities were showing stability.

The Prime Minister said the inflation rate had nosedived but still “everything is not a hunky-dory and we have to sweat hard, broaden the tax net without burdening those already burdened heavily.”

He said the common people had always sacrificed for the country, and now, it’s time for the elite to sacrifice by play their part in the country’s progress.

The prime minister thanked the brotherly countries particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and time-tested friend China for their support in securing the IMF programme, saying that without their support, it would not have been possible.

“I particularly thank them for their support to steer Pakistan out of economic straits” he said and commended the efforts of ministers of finance, foreign affairs, secretary finance, officials and ambassadors who made efforts in this regard.

The prime minister lauded the chief of army staff for his efforts in achieving the IMF programme and said that the COAS had visited the brotherly countries which provided critical economic relief to Pakistan.

Terming it a ‘team Pakistan’s work’, he expressed the hope that the IMF’s programme would be the last one as the 240 million people and the government’s efforts would accomplish it successfully.

He stressed that they would have to reduce their expenditures and strive to provide amenities to the public at their doorsteps. “Time has arrived to work hard and uphold merit which should be their hallmarks.”

The prime minister also reiterated his call for a ‘charter of economy’.

Immediate ceasefire in Palestine

PM Shehbaz also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Palestine, condemning the “inhumane atrocities” being committed in Gaza. “As prime minister, I have raised Pakistan’s voice on the global stage,” he said referring to his speech at UN General Assembly last night.

On international relations, the prime minister said, “At the United Nations, I represented the Muslim Ummah strongly,” and added that the IMF is now satisfied with Pakistan’s recent economic measures.

Participation In UNGA Annual Session

About his participation in the UNGA annual session, he highlighted that he had held useful meetings with different leaders of various countries including the UK, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Kuwait and others which would help to further foster their bilateral and brotherly ties.

“I have made a humble effort to convey voice of the people of Pakistan to the world over Palestine and Gaza where more than 40,000 people including children had been martyred,” he said, adding that gruesome Israeli attacks continued on Beirut which was strongly condemned by Pakistan.

The prime minister said that in his speech, he had reiterated the call for immediate ceasefire and stressed upon the international community to wake up and work for an immediate independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders, besides stressed for its representation in the UN.

He said that he also apprised the session of the grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where the Kashmiri people had been fighting for their legitimate rights and shedding bloodshed. They had been facing brute aggression and violence by the Indian illegal occupation forces.

Modi’s government with its unilateral and illegal steps had deprived IIOJK of its special status which was violation of the respective UN resolutions and other global human rights calls. Terror and aggression in IIOJK should end and the Kashmiri people should be given the right to hold plebiscite to independence, he added.