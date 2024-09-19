Bilawal says engaging Maulana key to advance as latter rejects draft amends

PPP chief reveals his party, JUI-F preparing own drafts, hoping to reach a consensus with Maulana on a single draft

KPBC warns constitutional could undermine judicial independence, provincial autonomy.

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday stated that constitutional amendments were not possible without the support of the JUI-F chief while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council warned the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment could undermine independence of judiciary and provincial autonomy.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Bilawal underscored the importance of building consensus with JUI-F to advance proposed constitutional reforms, saying the PPP would prepare a new draft of constitutional amendments.

“The draft of the constitutional amendments doing rounds in the media is not correct, and the PPP would prepare a new draft”, he claimed.

Bilawal revealed that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also busy preparing the draft, saying: “We will reach a consensus with Maulana on a single draft.”

“JUI-F is drafting its own amendments, and engaging Maulana is critical to moving forward”, the PPP chairman emphasized.

“Our effort is to create consensus, and it is important to engage with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. If he agrees, it won’t take more than a month or two to proceed,” Bilawal said.

The PPP leader highlighted that the government has already addressed several concerns raised by his party, and he expects mutual acceptance of proposals from all sides.

Bilawal also mentioned the government’s proposal to set the Supreme Court judges’ age limit at 67 with a three-year tenure, while JUI-F suggested a lower age limit of 65.

The PPP is pushing for a separate committee, as proposed by JUI-F, which would involve parliamentary members, judges, and bar representatives in the appointment process.

Bilawal expressed optimism about securing support from both JUI-F and PTI to finalise the reforms.

Credibility of the entire process questioned

Meanwhile, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman completely rejected the government’s proposed draft on constitutional amendments, terming it unacceptable.

Speaking to the media during an informal conversation at the residence of PTI leader Asad Qaiser, Fazl revealed that the government’s original draft had been entirely dismissed after review.

He questioned the credibility of the process, stating, “Now they are claiming it wasn’t even their draft. What kind of game was being played?”

The government and opposition delegations had previously met with Fazlur Rehman to seek his support for the amendments, but he clarified that the proposed draft was not acceptable under any circumstances.

The JUI-F also refrained from commenting on the alleged statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Adiala Jail.

Former President Arif Alvi and senior PTI leader Raoof Hasan also attended the luncheon hosted by Asad Qaiser.

Maulana Fazl visited Asad Qaiser’s house following an invitation from the latter the previous day as both sides warm up for each other.

Yesterday, PTI’s Arif Alvi meets Fazlur Rehman to discuss proposed constitutional amendments

The former president met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad earlier on Tuesday to discuss the government’s proposed constitutional amendments, a move seen as part of the broader efforts to break the deadlock over crucial political reforms.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Maulana Attaul Haq Darvesh, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Akhunzada Hussain, and Abdul Jalil Jan.

According to sources, the discussions focused on reviewing the proposed amendments aimed at reforming the constitutional framework. Alvi extended his congratulations to Fazlur Rehman for presenting his stance on the amendments during earlier parliamentary discussions.

The meeting came at a critical time, as the ruling PML-N-led coalition faces resistance in pushing through its secret constitutional amendment package.

Fazlur Rehman, a key political ally in the past, has emerged as a significant obstacle, refusing to back the government’s proposed amendments despite intense lobbying.

Sources disclosed that PTI founder Imran Khan had given Alvi a special task, potentially signalling that the PTI is closely monitoring developments and may seek to influence the outcome.

The constitutional amendments, which have been shrouded in secrecy, aim to address a range of political and legal issues, including reforms to the judiciary and the process of appointments in higher courts. The amendments also seek to adjust the balance of power within the federal system.

JUI-F’s firm stance

The ruling coalition, led by PML-N, suffered a setback on Monday when its efforts to table the amendment bill collapsed after Fazlur Rehman refused to support the government’s package. Despite marathon parliamentary sessions over the weekend, including back-to-back sittings of the National Assembly and Senate, the government failed to secure the required votes to pass the bill.

Fazlur Rehman has remained firm in his refusal, citing concerns over the secretive manner in which the government has handled the process. His party, JUI-F, holds crucial votes in both the National Assembly and the Senate, making his support essential for the coalition to pass the amendments. Without JUI-F’s backing, the government is unlikely to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment.

The opposition, mainly led by former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI slammed the proposed reforms, calling them “unconstitutional” and saying that no draft of the proposed changes had been shared with them or the media.

According to statements made by the opposition parties and local media reports, the government’s package includes more than 50 proposals, most of them concerning the judiciary.

KPBC warns proposed 26th amendment threatens judicial independence

In the meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) expressed serious concerns over the federal government’s proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, warning that it could undermine judicial independence and provincial autonomy.

The Bar Council criticized the government for not presenting the amendment draft to political parties or in the parliament, expressing reservations over a version circulating on social media. According to the KPBC, amendments to Article 175A, which reshapes the Supreme Judicial Council, pose a direct threat to judicial freedom and provincial sovereignty.

The Bar Council urged the government to involve all political parties in discussions and avoid any amendments that jeopardize the independence of the judiciary or autonomy of the provinces. They affirmed their unwavering stance in support of judicial independence.

Meanwhile, KP Information Adviser Barrister Saif called on the legal fraternity to support PTI in opposing the amendments. He emphasized that lawyers have always played a pivotal role in defending judicial independence, stating that the government, unfit and illegitimate, is sacrificing the judiciary’s freedom for short-term gains.

He further criticized the government for withholding the amendment draft, suggesting that it reveals a deeper agenda. According to Saif, even the government’s allies have been kept in the dark, with multiple drafts circulating to manipulate support.

Opposition criticism

PTI leader Asad Qaiser has been vocal in his criticism of the government’s approach, accusing it of trying to pass the amendments “by hook or by crook” without transparency. He questioned why the government was attempting to rush the bill through without allowing adequate discussion, particularly as the draft has not been finalised. Qaiser also alleged that PTI lawmakers were being pressured to support the bill, claiming they were being “abducted” and held at Punjab House to ensure the coalition achieved the necessary majority.

Amendment highlights

The proposed amendments include key changes to the Constitution, such as the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court (FSC), parallel to the Supreme Court, to oversee constitutional matters. The amendments also propose reforms to Article 63A, which would change how votes by defecting lawmakers are counted, as well as adjustments to the judicial appointment process.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended the amendments, stating that they were aimed at addressing constitutional imbalances and reducing the backlog of cases in the judiciary. He argued that the bill was in line with the Charter of Democracy (COD) signed by PML-N and PPP, which calls for broader reforms to strengthen democratic institutions.

The government has vowed to reintroduce the bill once a consensus is reached, acknowledging that the lack of agreement with JUI-F has delayed the process. However, with Fazlur Rehman showing no signs of backing down, it remains unclear when the bill will be presented in parliament.