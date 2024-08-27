Who is Kick Kennedy, Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, the eldest daughter in a family of six and a descendant of the esteemed Robert F. Kennedy, has carried forward the legacy of her iconic American lineage in her unique way.

Born Kathleen Alexandra Kennedy on April 13, 1988, to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his first wife, Emily Ruth Black, Kick entered the world four years after her brother, Robert “Bobby” Kennedy III. Growing up in New York, she was surrounded by her large family, but unlike many of her relatives, she chose not to pursue a career in politics.

Instead, Kick ventured into the world of performance, embarking on an acting career after earning her degree from Stanford University. Though she landed a few roles soon after graduation, Kick’s primary focus has shifted towards philanthropy over the years.

Recently, Kick, now 36, made headlines due to rumors linking her to Ben Affleck, 52, following Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing from the actor on August 20, 2024. However, another insider has dismissed the speculation, stating, “I don’t think they even know each other. There’s definitely nothing going on.”

So, who is Kick Kennedy? Here’s a closer look at the life of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s eldest daughter and her recent association with Affleck.

Named after her great-aunt

Kick was given her nickname after her great-aunt, Kathleen “Kick” Agnes Kennedy, who was the sister of the late President John F. Kennedy. Her great-aunt was known for her adventurous and outgoing personality, as detailed in the 2016 biography Kick Kennedy: The Charmed Life and Tragic Death of the Favorite Kennedy Daughter. However, Kathleen’s life took a tragic turn when she married Billy Hartington, a Protestant, leading her Catholic parents to disown her. She died in a plane crash in 1948 at the age of 28, and none of her family members attended her funeral.

Like her great-aunt, Kick developed a strong sense of adventure early on. In a 2012 profile with Town & Country, she recounted her college days filled with global travels, including hiking Mount Kilimanjaro and rafting in the Grand Canyon. Unlike her great-aunt, however, Kick has had the unwavering support of her family.

“I always thought Dad and I were the same person, but I became fascinated by my great-aunt Kick a few years ago, and it’s funny how similar we are,” she shared. “She was fun, social, and a performer in many ways.”

Despite the similarities, she added with humor, “Of course, I don’t think my parents would ever consider my death as divine retribution. Well, maybe if I became a Republican,” she quipped.

One of six siblings

Kick is one of six siblings. Along with her older brother Bobby, she was born to RFK Jr. and Emily Black. After their parents divorced in 1994, RFK Jr. remarried Mary Richardson, with whom he had four more children: Conor, Kyra, Aidan, and William “Finn” Kennedy. The couple separated in 2010, and tragically, Richardson died by suicide in 2012.

Following Richardson’s death, Kick returned home from Stanford to be with her siblings. Today, she remains closely connected to them, participating in various charity events, including speaking alongside Conor at the 50th anniversary of the Poor People’s Campaign in Mississippi in May 2018.

As the daughter of a master falconer, Kick grew up with a deep love for animals and the environment. While at Stanford, she hiked Mount Kilimanjaro with actors Emile Hirsch and Jessica Biel to raise awareness about the global water shortage crisis.

In a 2014 interview with Resident, she reflected on her unusual upbringing surrounded by animals, including “dogs and cats and chickens and alligators.”

“I thought it was normal to run around the woods building forts with my crow trained to say ‘Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy’ or have an alligator wound,” she said, adding with a laugh, “My classmates quickly corrected me. I think they were a little off-put.”

Started career as an actress

Despite majoring in history, Kick had long known she wanted to pursue acting. After college, she landed minor roles in Gossip Girl, The Newsroom, and even an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the show starring her stepmother, Cheryl Hines. But her ambitions were never driven by a desire for fame.

“I was born with a sticker — a name — that has made me completely uninterested in the fame aspect of success,” Kick told Town & Country. “I see all my actor friends chasing that, but it turns me off. I’m either scared of it or just not interested.”

After 2012, Kick gradually stepped back from acting to focus more on her philanthropic endeavors. She has a strong passion for environmental causes, particularly water conservation, a passion instilled by her father.

“I’ve been connected to water issues since childhood, thanks to my father’s dedication,” she shared with Resident. “We knew what PCPs were before we knew how to tie our shoes. I’ve spent so much time on the water, whether it’s sailing with friends and family or participating in river cleanups on the Hudson.”

Rumored to be Ben Affleck’s girlfriend

Just days after her father ended his 2024 presidential campaign, Kick made headlines again, this time due to her rumored connection with Affleck. The reports surfaced shortly after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor.

While some sources told a private news outlet that Kick and Affleck were “getting to know each other,” with one even noting that “Kick’s celebrity crush has always been Ben,” another insider firmly denied any romantic involvement, stating there’s “nothing between the two.”

Representatives for both Kennedy and Affleck have not commented on the rumors.