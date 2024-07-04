Election Tribunal seeks reply to plea challenging Nawaz Sharif’s electoral victory

LAHORE: the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) election tribunal on Thursday sought reply to a plea challenging Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif’s victory from NA-130 Lahore in the general election.

LHC’s election tribunal Judge Anwaar Hussain heard the petition of Yasmin Rashid, challenging Nawaz Sharif’s victory from the constituency NA-130 in the general election.

During proceedings, the judge inquired whether or not notice had been issued on the petition, to which the petitioner’s counsel replied that no notice had been issued yet.

Subsequently, the tribunal notified the respondents and adjourned the hearing until September. The tribunal also sought arguments on the petition at the next hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has challenged the victory of her political opponent, PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif from the National Assembly constituency NA-130 Lahore.

The petitioner contended that Nawaz Sharif was declared successful from Lahore constituency NA-130 in the general elections through rigging.

The petition implied that PML-N candidate lost the election in the NA-130 constituency as per Form-45 but he was made winner through forged Form-47.

She requested in the petition to the election tribunal to declare Nawaz Sharif’s victory in NA-130 null and void.